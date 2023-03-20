Kamp, Yoos lead Lees-McRae to Nationals No. 1; LMC Men finish No. 2

2023 Lees-McRae snowboard team. Photo courtesy of Lees-McRae College Ski and Snowboard team

By David Rogers

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, CA. — By sweeping the top two places in the Snowboard-Cross event, Lilly Kamp (No. 1) and Nicole Yoos (No. 2) propelled Lees-McRae College to first place in the Alpine Combined women’s team competition on March 9 at the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Ski and Snowboarding Championships hosted by Mammoth Mountain.

Of the 31 women qualified to compete in the Alpine Combined competition, Lees-McRae’s team championship bid was augmented by Lindsey Fletcher’s No. 14 finish.

