Barton, Lees-McRae Claim Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Cheer and Dance Championship Crowns for Second Straight Year

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Lees-McRae claimed the team title in Cheerleading for the second straight year, while Barton claimed its second consecutive Dance team title at the annual Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Spirit Championships.



Lees-McRae was also chosen as the Advanced Co-Ed Division winner in cheerleading, while North Greenville captured the Intermediate All-Girl championship in cheerleading.

The 2024 Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Spirit Championships were held for the second straight academic year inside the main arena of Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium.

Fans can watch the competition in its entirety on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network at ConferenceCarolinasDN.com.

