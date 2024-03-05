Lees-McRae Basketball Advances to Conference Carolinas Quarterfinals with 79-75 Win over North Greenville; Faces No. 3 Chowan on March 8

Lees-McRae men’s basketball moves to the Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Men’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinals after defeating No. 12 North Greenville, 79-75, on Monday evening. Nico Ashley posted the fourth-most blocks in NCAA Division II this season with nine and Ja’Quavian Florence led the Bobcats in the scoring column with 20 points.

THE BASICS

FINAL SCORE: No. 6Lees-McRae – 79; No. 12 North Greenville – 75

LOCATION: McNair & Debi Tornow Court – Banner Elk, North Carolina

RECORDS: Lees-McRae (19-10/11-7), North Greenville (11-18/4-14)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Timon Jones opened the scoring for the Bobcats with a jumper, but North Greenville followed on their first possession with a basket from Jacob Brown.

NGU took an early 9-6 lead after a made jumper from Max Topham, but Lees-McRae answered with a 7-0 scoring run to take the 13-9 lead with 12:45 left in the first half.

The Bobcats extended their lead to 28-19 with a made jumper from LJ Rogers and held a 10-point advantage over the Crusaders at the halftime break.

North Greenville quickly cut the deficit to five points in the early stages of the second half. Nico Ashley buried a three at the 17:12 mark and Florence collected a layup to push the lead back to 10 points in favor of Lees-McRae.

Jaylin Stewart hit a running layup with 11:51 remaining in the half as Lees-McRae held the 13-point lead. Cadarrius Sowell trimmed the lead back to single digits after a three for North Greenville with 3:23 left in regulation.

Lees-McRae continued to maintain its lead through the last few minutes of the contest and collected the 79-75 win over North Greenville on Monday night.

Florence paced the Bobcats with 20 points on 9-15 shooting and 2-2 from three-point range. Timon Jones followed with 15 points in 28 minutes of action and Stewart chipped in 12 points off the bench.

Ashley recorded a career-high nine blocks to go along with nine points and six rebounds in the start. Jeremy Golson had eight points on 2-5 from the beyond-the-arc.

Lees-McRae shot an impressive 54.4% (31-57) from the field with eight three-pointers.

The Bobcats earned their 19th victory of the season which is the most in program history since 2017-18 when Lees-McRae tallied 23 wins. The Bobcats concluded the 2017-2018 season with the Conference Carolinas Tournament title on the McNair & Debi Tornow Court.

FOR THE CRUSADERS:

After scoring a career-high 28 points in last night’s victory, Cadarrius Sowell led all scorers with 23 points in 34 minutes off the bench for North Greenville.

Caleb Williams scored 16 points in 36 minutes of action for the Crusaders and Topham rounded out NGU in double-digit scoring with 11.

UP NEXT:

Lees-McRae men’s basketball will face No. 3 Chowan on Friday, March 8 at 1:30 p.m. in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The game will be the second game of the quarterfinal round in the 2024 Atlantic Casualty Conference Carolinas Championship.

For more information on Lees-McRae Athletics, follow the Bobcats on X (@LMCBobcats), on Facebook (Lees-McRae Athletics), and on Instagram (leesmcraeathletics).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

