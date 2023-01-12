Winter Weather Advisory – Watauga County Schools to Operate on the Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day Schedule

We have a Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory was issued on January 12th at 2:44pm EST until January 14th at 7:00am EST.

Snow is expected. Total snow accumulation of up to 3 inches, with higher amounts above 3500 feet. Winds may gust up to 40 MPH. Plan on slippery roads.

This is the latest from Watauga County Schools.

Based on the current forecast from the National Weather Service for inclement weather arriving in the morning commute hours, Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for Friday, January 13th. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.

All K-8 students will begin instruction at 10 AM and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. K-8 WVA students will follow the set schedule established by WVA. All high school students will begin instruction at 10:30 AM. Additional information about exams and remote schedules will come from the high school.

The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park is scheduled to open at 7:30 AM.

Also, please remember that Monday, January 16th is a scheduled Optional Teacher Workday. No students will report to school on Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

