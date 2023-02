Watauga’s Cade Keller was 11-for-11 from the free throw line on Jan. 31 against the Alexander Central JVs. Photographic image by David Rogers

By David Rogers

BOONE, N.C. — Early in the second quarter on Jan. 31 at Lentz Eggers Gym, Watauga’s junior varsity men trailed Alexander Central, 17-7. In the blink of an eye the Pioneers went on an 11-0 run, erased the deficit and took an 18-17 lead into halftime.

