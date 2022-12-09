Watauga High School Athletes For Good Provide 1317 Pounds of Food for Casting Bread

Students loading the Casting Bread van

BOONE, NC – As the first semester of the 2022-2023 academic year comes to an end at Watauga High School many students are focused on Christmas vacations, planning spring trip adventures, and finishing up classes with the hopes of sneaking out a B when they probably have earned a C. This was not the focus of students involved with Watauga High School’s Athletes for Good (AFG). These students held a food drive to increase food security in the High Country. They collected food donations from students, teachers, staff, and administrators.

When the dust settled after collection week, Donna Wellborn, the AFG faculty sponsor, could hardly walk through her classroom without stepping over donations. The drive collected 1317 pounds of food and Casting Bread’s food pantry. “I could not be prouder of these students for organizing this event,” said Wellborn. “Their hard work and the generosity of the Pioneer family are inspiring.”

Casting Bread board member Angie Gregg and Executive Director Sam Garrett helped pick up the items from Watauga High School earlier today. “These students are amazing, and we are so grateful to them. When I was in high school, I focused more on myself than on helping others,” reflects Garrett. “It is wonderful to see young people experience the joy of giving to their community.” According to Garrett, the amount of food gathered will feed several families for an entire month. “We filled the van and needed Angie’s truck to transport everything.”

Some of the food that was donated

Casting Bread is an IRS designated 501(c)(3) organization founded in 2006. Casting Bread’s vision is to increase food security with a mission to provide food, compassion, and community. On average, Casting Bread distributes over 19,000 pounds of food monthly to 640 individuals, and it all takes place thanks to volunteers who serve more than 2,000 hours a month. To learn more about Casting Bread, visit www.increasefoodsecurity.org.

Students loading the Casting Bread van

Athletes for Good students athletes along with Donna Wellborn (WHS English teacher and Athletes for Good faculty sponsor) and Sam Garrett (Casting Bread Executive Director)

