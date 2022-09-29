Reagan HS’s Tate Shore captures men’s varsity title in High Country XC Classic

By David Rogers for HighCountrySports.net

BOONE, N.C., — Led by sophomore Tate Shore’s 1st place finish in 16:35, Reagan High School finished with three runners among the top six finishers, helping the Raiders to the team title in the High Country XC Classic on Sept. 24.

Watauga’s Will Bradbury (17:08) came across the finish line in second place, followed by Roman Sibaja (11th, 18:15), Collin Anderson (15th, 18:36), Sam Nixon (22nd, 19:01), Jonah Norris (26th, 19:12), and Elliott Taft (27th, 19:13), allowing the Pioneers to capture 2nd place in the team competition among the 85 varsity men’s athletes and 11 schools.

85 young men competed in the varsity division of the High Country XC Classic on Sept. 24. Photo by David Rogers.

In the men’s junior varsity race, Watauga junior Miles Page (19:41) came across the finish line first in the 5,000 meter run, leading a cavalcade of six Pioneers in the top 11 finishing positions. Other Pioneer runners included Santino Wood (5th, 20:22), Davis Crymes (8th, 20:29), Alex Gremmell (9th, 20:29), Silas Powell (10th, 20:35), and Elijah Healy (11th, 20:37) in helping Watauga to the JV team title.

TOP 10 MEN’S VARSITY INDIVIDUAL FINISHERS

Tate Shore, Soph., Reagan, 16:35 Will Bradbury, Soph., Watauga, 17:08 Hudson Rice, Jr., West Henderson, 17:09 Owen Johnson, Jr., Science Hill, 17:33 Brennan Kaplan, Jr., Reagan, 17:49 Blake Farmer, Jr., Reagan, 17:59 Roscoe Greene, Soph. West Henderson, 18:04 Eli Clonch, Soph. West Henderson, 18:06 Charlie Jones, Fr., Reagan, 18:09 Peter Rantala, Sr., East Mecklenburg, 18:14

VARSITY TEAM SCORES

Reagan – 37 Watauga – 76 West Henderson – 80 Science Hill – 81 East Mecklenburg – 146 Providence Academy – 159 Jesse Carson – 199 Liberty Prep Christian Academy – 205 Ashe County – 225 Avery County – 240 Surry Home Educators – 326

