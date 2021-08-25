Virtual Town Hall on Building Healthier Rural Communities to Feature ARHS President/CEO Chuck Mantooth

By Nathan Ham

A special virtual town hall on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. will include Chuck Mantooth, the President and CEO of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. The topic of discussion will be what it takes to build healthier rural communities.

Featured guests alongside Mantooth will be Dr. Jonathan Snyder, the Chief Medical Officer at Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, Dr. Roxie Wells, President of Cape Fear Valley Hoke Healthcare, and Brandy Bynum Dawson, Senior Director of Policy & Advocacy at the NC Rural Center. The town hall will be moderated by Dr. Nisha Mehta, a physician, speaker and writer from Charlotte.

The town hall, hosted by the North Carolina Healthcare Association, will allow listeners to learn about some of the challenges rural hospitals face and the opportunities ahead to continue improving rural healthcare.

The town hall will take place on Zoom at 1 p.m. Those interested in registering or learning more about the North Carolina Healthcare Association can find that information here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

