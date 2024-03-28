Pause to Give Life at Watauga Medical Center April 3rd at 8:01 a.m. for Flag Raising

UNC Health Appalachian is among dozens of hospitals that will partner with HonorBridge to simultaneously host a statewide Donate Life Flag-raising ceremony and moment of silence. This event promotes the mission of organ, eye, and tissue donation and honors donors, donor families, recipients, and those waiting for a life-saving transplant in North Carolina.

The Pause to Give Life event kicks off the start of National Donate Life Month and will be held Wednesday, April 3, at 8:01 a.m. at the Watauga Medical Center Campus outside of the Heart and Vascular Center by the flagpole. The event is open to the public with parking available in the main hospital parking lot.

About the Donate Life Flag

In 2006, the Donate Life flag was first introduced. Since then, it has become a national symbol of unity, remembrance, and hope while honoring those touched by donation and transplantation. During the past 18 years, over 50,000 Donate Life flags have flown across America.

North Carolina Organ, Tissue, and Eye Donation Facts

Anyone age 18 or older with a North Carolina Drivers’ License can register as a donor regardless of age, health, gender, or ethnic or racial background.

In 2021 “Yes and Carryover” legislation became law on October 1. Now, the red heart on NC drivers’ licenses and IDs includes organ, eye, and tissue donation, and your decision will always stay in the DMV registry without being asked every time you renew.

How you can help

Save and heal lives. Register as an organ, tissue, and eye donor at www.honorbridge.org/registerme/ or by saying yes at the NC DMV Office. After registering as an organ, eye, and tissue donor, share your decision with your family.

