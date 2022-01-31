COVID-19 Update: Positivity Rate of Tests in Watauga County Continue Rising

By Nathan Ham

Positive COVID-19 tests continue to rise in the High Country due to the omicron variant. According to the latest data from AppHealthCare, 26% of all covid tests from January 16-22 returned a positive test, among the highest numbers reported in the area since the pandemic began. Over the last month, the positivity rate has increased from 6.3% (December 12-18) to 26% (January 16-22).

In the last five days, Watauga County has reported 628 new cases while Ashe County has reported 227 new cases and Alleghany County has reported 122 new cases.

Since the pandemic began, AppHealthCare has reported 17,788 cumulative cases and 138 deaths in the three-county district. Ashe County has reported 75 deaths while Watauga County has reported 51 and Alleghany County has had 12 deaths from the virus.

In Watauga County, a total of 23,805 vaccines have been administered by AppHealthCare. 59% of the population in the county has had at least one dose of the vaccine while 41% of the county remains unvaccinated.

There have been eight COVID-19 outbreaks or clusters reported in Watauga County since January 3. According to AppHealthCare, five of them have active cases, either from students, employees or residents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

