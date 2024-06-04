Blue Ridge Health Awarded $42,000 Grant to Purchase Essential Medical Equipment

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) facilitated a $42,000 grant to Blue Ridge Health (BRH) to purchase Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) equipment and related supplies for its pediatric pulmonology office. The grant funding was quickly provided by long-time CFWNC fundholders and supporters who understand the need for this essential diagnostic tool to manage lung disease for some of the region’s youngest patients.

Dr. Steven Julius recently joined BRH as part of its growing pediatric specialty group. Dr. Julius is one of only two board-certified pediatric pulmonologists in Western North Carolina. BRH has been providing pediatric neurology care for almost five years under the direction of Dr. Lisa Abraham, a child neurologist, who is one of only three child neurologists in WNC. This summer, BRH will welcome its first pediatric endocrinologist, who will be the only pediatric endocrinologist in this region.

“The acquisition of high-level equipment to perform Pulmonary Function Testing for children in Western North Carolina represents a significant investment in the health and well-being of our pediatric patients,” said Dr. Julius. “By enabling more accurate diagnosis, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing monitoring of respiratory diseases, the PFT equipment will have a transformative impact on patient care, supporting better outcomes and educational initiatives within our region.”

Blue Ridge Health’s CEO, Dr. Richard Hudspeth, added, “We are grateful to CFWNC for being our community partner in helping us meet this need in such a timely manner. The support of our community helps us expand our impact on the health and well-being of our state.”

CFWNC works with families, businesses, and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,200 funds and facilitated $34 million in grants last year, bringing total distributions to more than $362 million since its founding in 1978. Learn more at www.cfwnc.org.

Blue Ridge Health (BRH) is a nonprofit Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) that works closely with its local communities to meet the ever-changing healthcare needs with high-quality, comprehensive, and affordable healthcare services. Over 50,000 patients are served per year. With 66 locations in clinics, public schools, and other sites throughout ten Western North Carolina counties, BRH offers primary care, dental, discount pharmacy, behavioral health, and nutrition services that prioritize the patient care experience and promote health awareness and education. BRH has served as the WNC leader in community-focused healthcare since 1963. For more information, visithttp://www.brchs.com and http://www.facebook.com/BRCHS.

