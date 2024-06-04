AppHealthCare Announces Partnership with CredibleMind, Expanding Access to Convenient and Confidential Mental Well-being Resources for Community Members

AppHealthCare is excited to announce its partnership with CredibleMind to expand access to mental wellbeing resources.

CredibleMind is an intuitive platform offering localized, wellness-oriented digital content that enables employees, insurers, healthcare providers, and community organizations to support consumer-centric engagement and provide personalized mental health resources. The partnership will make CredibleMind an accessible digital resource to AppHealthCare’s more than 93,000 community members in Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties.

CredibleMind is the free online platform that brings together expert rated and vetted videos, podcasts, apps, online programs, books and articles all in one easy to use place. Confidential and available 24/7, with CredibleMind you can learn new skills, understand your own mental health, take a mental health assessment and browse the library of thousands of mental well-being resources.

“Taking care of our mental health is vital to our overall wellbeing,” said Jennifer Greene, CEO/Health Director of AppHealthCare. “We know mental and behavioral health is important to our communities, as identified in the Community Health Report so we hope CredibleMind becomes another tool in the toolbox to increase access to free mental health resources.”

“We are facing a mental health crisis in our country and the demand for mental health services is higher than ever,” said Deryk Van Brunt, CEO of CredibleMind. “We are thrilled to partner with AppHealthCare and provide on-demand, reliable self-care, and mental health resources to help its community members improve their overall wellbeing and flourish.”

Get started today by taking the Mental Health Check-in Assessment and be entered to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card. All users who create an account and complete the assessment by Monday, June 17th will be entered into the drawing, sponsored by CredibleMind.

To learn more about CredibleMind and to explore wellbeing resources available to Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga Counties, visit AppHealthCare CredibleMind.

Need support now? If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.

For additional information about AppHealthCare or other community resources and health related data, please call AppHealthCare at – Alleghany (336) 372-5641, Ashe (336) 246-9449, Watauga (828) 264-4995 or visit www.AppHealthCare.com and follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

