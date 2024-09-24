Plan Your Autumn Adventure at Grandfather Mountain ~ Insider Tips for Visiting

Grandfather Mountain offers an ample display of fall color due to the park’s dramatic elevation change. Leaves begin turning at the highest elevations and gradually work down the slopes into the surrounding areas over several weeks. Typically, in late September, the earliest colors at the mountain’s highest elevations begin to appear on the shrubs and low-growing flora that call the mountaintop home. Peak color toward the summit is usually early October. The lower sections of the park will often peak in mid-October. The views of fall color brightening up the low-lying valleys below can last through October, and possibly beyond. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Skip Sickler)

Fall officially arrives Sunday, and the foliage on Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is starting to show signs that the seasonal color change is upon us.

Buckeyes and locusts are among the first tree species that turn at Grandfather every year, while maples typically get some red hue early on. The changing colors of the leaves are tied to several things.

A variety of abiotic factors – like temperature, length of day, wind, solar radiation and more – impact the phenomenon of fall color and can trigger the trees to begin the process of entering winter dormancy.

At this time, the colors appear to be developing a bit early this season, though any warm spells in the next few weeks could slow the transition back down.

Book your timed entry and tickets in advance! Fall can be a busy time on the mountain, and you don’t want to miss out. October days, especially weekend days, can sell out. Make your reservation online at www.grandfather.com/tickets. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)

“We did have a substantially drier June and August than last year,” said John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We also experienced some cooler-than-normal temperatures in late August and early September, and that has sped up the color show to a degree. There are quite a few trees that are already starting to turn this year. We may be a little bit ahead of schedule for color change compared to last year, but we do expect warmer temperatures on the way to slow the process down a bit over the next week.”

Grandfather Mountain offers an ample display of fall color due to the park’s dramatic elevation change. Leaves begin turning at the highest elevations and gradually work down the slopes into the surrounding areas over several weeks. Typically, in late September, the earliest colors at the mountain’s highest elevations begin to appear on the shrubs and low-growing flora that call the mountaintop home. Peak color toward the summit is usually early October. The lower sections of the park will often peak in mid-October. The views of fall color brightening up the low-lying valleys below can last through October, and possibly beyond.

For more on the science behind Grandfather’s fall leaf season, visit www.grandfather.com/science-behind-fall.

To help with your leaf-looking planning, follow the below recommendations and make the most of your mile-high explorations on the mountain.

In addition to the experiences offered inside the park in October, fresh fall color photos are posted throughout the month on the mountain’s website and social channels (@grandfathermtn), including Facebook, X / Twitter and Instagram. This Daily Fall Color Report kicks off in late September. To learn more about “how to do fall” at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/fall. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)

Insider Tips for Visiting Grandfather Mountain in the Fall

Book your timed entry and tickets in advance! Fall can be a busy time on the mountain, and you don’t want to miss out. October days, especially weekend days, can sell out. Make your reservation online at www.grandfather.com/tickets. Wanting to hike? Plan ahead and choose the right trail for you at www.grandfather.com/hikes. Also, make sure to check the weather before your visit, dress appropriately (with multiple layers, including a waterproof jacket) and bring plenty of water and snacks! Check the schedule of daily events before your trip to pinpoint what you’d like to see: www.grandfather.com/daily-programs. (Tip: This schedule is also posted in the Wilson Center via QR code.) Take part in the Fall Color Ramble, a 30-minute guided walk with park naturalists focused on the leaf change, at 1 p.m. Oct. 5-14 (with potentially more dates, depending on conditions). Learn more at www.grandfather.com/fall-color-ramble. Bring some layers in the car. Fall days at Grandfather are usually crisp and cool! (Tip: Visit our gift shops, located in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and Top Shop, for Grandfather Mountain apparel.) Look for fresh ways to see the color show. The views up top are nice, but also check out the vantage points from the viewing areas around the bear and elk habitats. The Woods Walk is also nice! Look down. Fall is a great time to enjoy wildflowers and spot interesting fungi on the trails. Remember to leave nature for others to enjoy! Pack a picnic, or plan to eat lunch at Mildred’s Grill. (Tip: You can also get your food to-go, so you can still enjoy the fresh air and views! And, don’t miss the new grab-and-go kiosk with prepared meals and snacks to try!) Speaking of a picnic, Grandfather has over 100 picnic spots – some with grills, ALL scenic! More at www.grandfather.com/picnics. Need to recharge after a hike? Pick up a fall treat like fudge, a slice of pie or hot cocoa from Mildred’s Grill. Remember that Grandfather’s lofty peaks are an advantage during fall. Even if you’ve missed “peak” fall color in the park, it’s pretty spectacular to see the vibrant leaves in the valleys below from the upper half of the mountain. Posting your photos to social media? Be sure to use #grandfathermtn, and your photo may just make it to the park’s social media pages.

In addition to the experiences offered inside the park in October, fresh fall color photos are posted throughout the month on the mountain’s website and social channels (@grandfathermtn), including Facebook, X / Twitter and Instagram. This Daily Fall Color Report kicks off in late September.

To learn more about “how to do fall” at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/fall.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

