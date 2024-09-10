Grandfather Mountain to Host Girl Scout Day on Sept. 21 Robust Schedule of Offerings

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will be hosting its 53rd-annual Girl Scout Day on Saturday, Sept. 21. Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership (all or part of a uniform or a troop roster with the leader’s name on it), and family members will receive discounted admission ($1 off child admission and $2 off adult admission).
The day also includes special programming – from 10 a.m. to about 4 p.m. – for scouts, who are invited to join the park’s naturalists for an exciting learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain.
This tradition started in 1971, when Grandfather Mountain “adopted” the Girl Scouts. The scouts returned the favor by adopting Grandfather’s mascot, Mildred the black bear, even presenting her with special pins to celebrate her years with the organization.
“We always look forward to this opportunity to engage with these girls and young women about the many wonders of Grandfather and the importance of protecting our natural world,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We’re really excited to have the scouts back on the mountain for what should be a fun and inspiring day.”
The event has a robust schedule of simultaneous offerings (which may be subject to change due to weather or other factors). Scouts are welcome to pick and choose activities from either program list, below.
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Leave No Trace | Williams Outdoor Learning Space (located next to the Wilson Center) on the grassStop by this display to learn how to enjoy outdoor activities while being a good steward of our land, plants and animals.
All grade levels can complete some steps of the Eco Badge.
- 10 – 11 a.m.: Bugs, Bites and Itches! | Williams Outdoor Learning Space
Learn about common insects and plants that cause bumps and itches and first-aid techniques to soothe them.
Visit the Xerces Society Ambassador Insect Table to learn about the importance of insects. Crafts and handouts will be available while supplies last.
- 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Bug Scavenger Hunt | Woods Walk
Search for and identify insects such as butterflies, moths, caterpillars, spiders and more.
Visit the Xerces Society Ambassador Insect Table to learn about the importance of insects. Crafts and handouts will be available while supplies last.
Brownies can complete some steps of the Bugs Badge.
- 12 – 3 p.m.: Meet the Raptors | TBD at the Wilson Center
Lees-McRae College wildlife rehabilitators will showcase their raptors for guests to see up close.
- 12 – 3 p.m.: Women in Geology | Indoors in the Classroom in the Clouds in the Wilson Center
Learn about and experience careers in geology, and take home a photo of you in action, working like a real scientist. Presented by Appalachian State University’s Department of Geological and Environmental Science.
- 12:30 – 1 p.m.: Lunch | Location is troops’ choice.
Outdoors:all picnic areas, the Wilson Center deck, Williams Outdoor Learning Space, outside the Top Shop (all spaces are also available for regular park guests, so space may be limited).
- 12:30 – 1 p.m.: Chalk Art | Breezeway outside the Wilson Center
All grade levels can complete some steps of the Outdoor Art Badge creating chalk art.
- 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.: Women in STEM – Career Exploration | Williams Outdoor Learning Space
Meet and greet women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to learn about careers for you.
All grade levels can complete some steps of the STEM Career Exploration Badge.
- 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: Animal Olympics | Williams Outdoor Learning Space, paved driveway
Test your skills and compare them to animal world records.
- 3:30 – 4 p.m.: Explore the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and Animal Habitats on your own.
Check out the list of all daily programs for the day at www.grandfather.com/daily-programs.
Program B:
- 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.: Leave No Trace | Williams Outdoor Learning Space, on the grassStop by this display to learn how to enjoy outdoor activities while being a good steward of our land, plants and animals.
All grade levels can complete some steps of the Eco Badge.
- 10 – 11 a.m.: Junior Hawk Watch | Swinging Bridge area
Be a community scientist and work with Grandfather Mountain naturalists to search the skies and spot migrating raptors using binoculars and field guides.
- 11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Creepy Critters | Williams Outdoor Learning Space
Meet and greet our snakes, tarantula, turtle and frogs. Learn about their life cycles and habitats.
Rain/cold weather location: Indoors in the Classroom in the Clouds
- 12 – 3 p.m.: Meet the Raptors | TBD at the Wilson Center
Lees-McRae College wildlife rehabilitators will showcase their raptors for guests to see up close.
- 12 – 3 p.m.: Women in Geology | Indoors in the Classroom in the Clouds in the Wilson Center
Learn about and experience careers in geology, and take home a photo of you in action, working like a real scientist. Presented by Appalachian State University’s Department of Geological and Environmental Science.
- 12:30 – 1 p.m.: Lunch | Location is troops’ choice.
Outdoors: all picnic areas, the Wilson Center deck, Williams Outdoor Learning Space, outside the Top Shop (all spaces are also available for regular park guests, so space may be limited).
- 12:30 – 1 p.m.: Chalk Art | Breezeway outside the Wilson Center
All grade levels can complete some steps of the Outdoor Art Badge creating chalk art.
- 1:15 – 2:15 p.m.: Women in STEM – Career Exploration | Williams Outdoor Learning Space
Meet and greet women in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to learn about careers for you.
All grade levels can complete some steps of the STEM Career Exploration Badge.
- 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.: The Life of a Honeybee | Classroom in the Clouds
Be the bee, and learn how and why honeybees pollinate flowers.
Juniors can complete some steps of the Gardener Badge.
- 3:30 – 4 p.m.: Explore the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and Animal Habitats on your own.
Check out the list of all daily programs for the day at www.grandfather.com/daily-programs.
Advance reservations for park admission are not required, meaning scouts, troop leaders and family members are welcome to arrive the day of the event without tickets already in hand.
To learn more about this year’s Girl Scout Day at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/girl-scout-day.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
