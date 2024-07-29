Grandfather Mountain to Host Animal Enrichment Day on July 31

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is hosting its annual Animal Enrichment Day on Wednesday, July 31 and invites guests to come see firsthand how Grandfather Mountain cares for its resident animals. The event, which allows visitors to watch enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented interactive games, is included with admission. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is hosting its annual Animal Enrichment Day on Wednesday, July 31 and invites guests to come see firsthand how Grandfather Mountain cares for its resident animals. The event, which allows visitors to watch enrichment demonstrations, talk directly with keepers and participate in family-oriented interactive games, is included with admission.

An enrichment is a special treat, new toy or even an unfamiliar scent given to the animals to break up their routines and help keep them active and intellectually stimulated. The day celebrates the park’s furry, feathered and scaled inhabitants with an afternoon of fun and educational activities, specifically highlighting enrichment and its importance in caring for the animals that call Grandfather Mountain home.

The park’s habitat staff is preparing a fun-filled afternoon for guests that will also include a “Test Your Animal Knowledge” contest and drawing for a rare behind-the-scenes animal visit.

“The day’s festivities highlight the importance of enrichment to the well-being of our resident animals,” said Christie Tipton, animal habitats curator with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “It’s a fantastic educational opportunity for our visitors. Additionally, it’s entertaining and provides a glimpse into the unique personalities of the animals.”

Activities will kick off at 11 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. The full schedule is below.

Animal Enrichment Day Schedule:

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Behind-the-Scenes Tour (additional cost, book in advance at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery gift shop)

Behind-the-Scenes Tour (additional cost, book in advance at the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery gift shop) 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Animal Olympics Game (Wilson Center)

Animal Olympics Game (Wilson Center) 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Test Your Animal Knowledge Contest – contest drawing at 2:15 (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds)

Test Your Animal Knowledge Contest – contest drawing at 2:15 (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds) 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Fun animal-themed games! (Outside the Wilson Center, inside if raining)

Fun animal-themed games! (Outside the Wilson Center, inside if raining) 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Creepy Critter Corner – meet a few of our “creepier” animals. (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds)

Creepy Critter Corner – meet a few of our “creepier” animals. (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds) 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.: Enrichment Table – learn all about enrichment. (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds)

Enrichment Table – learn all about enrichment. (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds) 1 – 1:30 p.m.: Animal Encounter – meet a few of our ambassador animals. (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds)

Animal Encounter – meet a few of our ambassador animals. (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds) 1 – 2:30 p.m.: Vote for the enrichments that you think the animals would most like to get during the Enrichment Parade. (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds)

Vote for the enrichments that you think the animals would most like to get during the Enrichment Parade. (Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds) 1:30 – 2 p.m.: Enrichment Making – help the keepers make some enrichments for the animals. (Wilson Center Breezeway)

Enrichment Making – help the keepers make some enrichments for the animals. (Wilson Center Breezeway) 2:15 p.m.: Contest Drawing! Winners will be announced at the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds. Contest winners get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes to visit the animal they were knowledgeable about! Winners are allowed to take family members with them. Participants must be present to win.

Contest Drawing! Winners will be announced at the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds. Contest winners get the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes to visit the animal they were knowledgeable about! Winners are allowed to take family members with them. Participants must be present to win. 2:45 p.m.: Animal Enrichment Parade! Follow our staff to the elk, then otter, then cougar and then bear overlooks to watch the special enrichments!

Can’t come to the event but still want to provide a special treat for Grandfather’s animals? Those interested in gifting them some of their favorite items can do so by checking out the mountain’s animal enrichment wish list, featuring appropriate toys and supplies. Donors can purchase an item online and have it delivered straight to Grandfather Mountain for immediate enjoyment.

Animal lovers can also contribute through the mountain’s Adopt-an-Animal Program. Honorary adopters receive a photo of their animal, certificate of adoption, informational sheet about the animal’s life and more!

To learn more about this year’s Animal Enrichment Day at Grandfather Mountain, which is included with park admission, visit www.grandfather.com/event/animal-enrichment-day.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

