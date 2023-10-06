Grandfather Mountain offers opportunity to enjoy “Sunrise at the Swinging Bridge” this November

Sunrise at the Swinging Bridge_Photo by Leslie Restivo_Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation: On Saturday, Nov. 25, Grandfather Mountain will provide guests with the rare opportunity to be in the park outside of regular operating hours and to hopefully experience a lovely sunrise from the bridge’s lofty vantage point during Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets for this “Sunrise at the Swinging Bridge” event go on sale online Monday, Oct. 16. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is offering a special experience during Thanksgiving weekend this year. On Saturday, Nov. 25, the “Sunrise at the Swinging Bridge” event will provide guests with the rare chance to be in the park before regular operating hours and to hopefully witness a captivating sunrise from the Mile High Swinging Bridge.

“At its best, a sunrise from Grandfather Mountain’s lofty heights offers a sight to behold, with vibrant hues of gold and maybe even crimson or pink washing over the rugged landscape,” said Landis Taylor, vice president of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to guests who are looking for a unique family experience over the holiday weekend.”

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16.

Admission to this event is $40 for general admission, $24 for children (ages 4-12) and $14 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Event tickets include an entire day’s access to Grandfather. As the remainder of the park doesn’t open until 9 a.m., participants are welcome to leave the mountain following sunrise and to return later in the day for no additional cost.

“With park admission included in each sunrise ticket, we encourage all event attendees to take advantage of their access to the mountain and make the most of the day,” Taylor said. “Grandfather has many things to see for all ages, like the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery and our wildlife habitats.”

Sunrise is at 7:14 a.m., and park gates open at 6:15 a.m. Due to safety regulations, participants may only visit the Mile High Swinging Bridge area during the event. The Top Shop gift shop and restrooms will be accessible during this time.

Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear heavy winter jackets, hats, gloves and rubber-soled shoes. The event may be canceled on short notice in case of inclement weather. In addition, a picture-perfect sunrise, unfortunately, cannot be guaranteed. This event is limited to 150 guests.

For more information, visit www.grandfather.com/event/sunrise-bridge-nov.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

