Grandfather Mountain Fall Color Update Oct. 13

Pictured during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 13, this picnic spot on Grandfather Mountain, located just before Split Rock and Sphinx Rock, offers spectacular views of fall color, accompanied by the mountains and valleys below. Fall color is presently bursting on Grandfather, and the color change is steadily making its way into the lower elevations, with birches, maples and sourwoods stealing the show. Experts anticipate peak color around Oct. 20 for the WNC High Country. For more fall color photos, visit www.grandfather.com/fallcolor.

Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

