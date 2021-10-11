Grandfather Mountain Fall Color Update – Oct. 11

Today kicks off a pattern of perfect autumn weather at Grandfather Mountain! The extended forecast calls for sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Today’s photo is from the Blue Ridge Parkway, traveling south from Blowing Rock toward Linville. Fall color lights up the landscape with Grandfather Mountain seen in the distance. For more fall color photos, visit www.grandfather.com/fallcolor.

Photo by Skip Sickler | Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation | www.grandfather.com

