Grandfather Mountain Announces 2026 Nature Photography Weekend Presenters

Nature Photography Weekend August 2022.

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has prepared an inspiring lineup of speakers for its annual, weekend-long photography event.

Nature Photography Weekend will return to the mountain June 5-7 with online registration set to begin on April 9. Activities begin on Friday afternoon and conclude midday on Sunday.

This popular shutterbug weekend is a three-day workshop, featuring presentations from renowned photographers, one-of-a-kind shooting opportunities and a friendly, yet competitive, photo contest. Speakers touch on a variety of photography-related topics, encompassing both the technical and artistic elements of the craft and beyond.

2026 presenters include internationally acclaimed landscape and wildlife photographer Jennifer King; nature photographer and conservation enthusiast, Jane Palmer; Nikon Legend Behind the Lens Tony Sweet; and biologist turned nature photographer and storyteller, John Mauser.

Nature Photography Weekend August 2022.

Presentations take place in the afternoon and evenings, allowing participants to join in several outdoor field sessions (weather permitting) with our speakers throughout the day. Event attendees may also explore the mountain to gather their own shots throughout the day and have opportunities for sunrise and sunset photography.

Nature Photography Weekend is designed for photographers of all skill levels. The weekend is fun and engaging for all and deepens participants’ connections to the wonders and unique ecology of Grandfather Mountain. Participants have the chance to learn more about photography from renowned photographers while they gain inspiration to preserve the natural world.

Event participants may also take advantage of the rare opportunity to stay overnight inside the park. Grandfather will offer free camping at the Woods Walk Picnic Area on Friday and Saturday night. This includes tent and vehicle camping only.

Admission to Nature Photography Weekend covers three-day park admission, the Friday social with event presenters, the Saturday dinner, entry into the photography contest, entry to speaker presentations and sunrise/sunset access. A reduced-price option includes all the above, apart from the photo contest. In addition, family members and guests of participants may visit the mountain at a discounted rate during the weekend if registered in advance.

Field courses offered by Nature Photography Weekend speakers are a special add-on opportunity for registered event attendees and participants. These courses are hands-on workshops that allow event participants and attendees one-on-one instruction from a speaker. Group sizes are kept small, so field course spots are limited, and attendance is not included with event registration. There is an additional cost of $10+tax per field course. Field Course options will be announced later in the spring.

The participant pass, which includes the photography contest, is $175 per person. The attendee pass, which does not include the photography contest, is $145 per person.

Event registration opens on Thursday, April 9 at 10a.m. at www.grandfather.com/event/nature-photography-weekend. Photographers should act fast, as this event fills quickly.

For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.