Experience Winter Wonder at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, provides a unique experience for guests visiting in the winter months. While the rugged mountain is known for its winter weather this time of year, there are still many magical moments to be had during what is often a quieter season.

It is important to plan ahead to make the most of your winter visit to the park – whether you choose to adventure through the brisk temperatures or would rather spend time connecting with the natural world from the comfort of Grandfather’s indoor spaces.

OUTDOOR EXPLORATIONS

Though mild days are sure to be had at Grandfather during winter, it is always recommended to bring extra layers of clothing for any fast-changing conditions while exploring the mountain. Here are some highlights of what to expect outdoors.

Long-range Views

Winter brings many clear days with deep blue skies without the haze of summertime – we like to call these ”bluebird days.” On especially clear days, you might catch a glimpse of the Charlotte skyline more than 80 miles away. Take it all in from the Mile High Swinging Bridge, where you will often find fewer fellow onlookers during this season, making the experience even more magical and personal.

Animal Habitats Snowy conditions tend to bring out the animals’ personalities in Grandfather’s habitats. The cougars frolic in the fluffy flakes, the elk look particularly regal against a backdrop of snow and the mountain’s river otters really steal the show as they’re known to slide around on their bellies, burrow and even make tunnels.

Did you know? Black bears are not true hibernators. Grandfather’s bears go into a state of torpor, or light sleep, in the winter. Since those who reside at Grandfather Mountain are fed by keepers, the habitat staff simulate feeding patterns that the bears would experience in the wild to enable their innate instinct to go into a wintertime slumber. However, on warmer winter days, it’s not unusual to see them sleepily roaming their habitat.

Winter Birding

Interested in watching our feathered friends? Many of the birds that are spotted on Grandfather are transient, but around 40 to 50 species call the mountain home year-round. A good starting point is the bird feeders on the deck of the Wilson Center. Find more about winter birding on Grandfather Mountain at www.grandfather.com/winter-birding.

Hiking

Surprising to some, Grandfather does have milder days in wintertime that make for perfect hiking weather, with less traffic on the trail. Be sure to start your hike earlier given the shorter days (Grandfather’s trails close at 4 p.m. in the winter); familiarize yourself with the trail in advance, check the weather forecast, tell someone your plan, dress appropriately and bring plenty of water and snacks. During icy and snowy periods, trails will be closed for safety. Read more winter hiking tips at www.grandfather.com/winter-hiking.

INDOOR EXPLORATIONS

For those looking to warm up with some time inside, the park has plenty of offerings!

Wilson Center for Nature Discovery

The Wilson Center for Nature Discovery – located about halfway up the mountain, adjacent to the habitats – was thoughtfully designed to optimize Grandfather’s natural surroundings and bring the great outdoors inside. The space features a dozen state-of-the-art interactive exhibits showcasing the natural history, flora, fauna, geology and weather of the mountain. Guests can also check out a documentary about Grandfather that plays every half hour in the ADA-accessible Hodges Theater.

Shopping

From presents for those back home to something special for yourself, find plenty of unique items and collectibles in the gift shops located inside the Wilson Center and Top Shop. Both shops carry a variety of artisan crafts and goods, as well as signature Grandfather Mountain souvenirs, from apparel to hiking gear to drinkware and all things in between. All proceeds from the shops support the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. Learn about the unique items you could purchase at www.grandfather.com/shopping.

Dining

Savor lunch favorites at Mildred’s Grill inside the Wilson Center with homemade soups, salads and sandwiches. A variety of treats like fudge, a slice of pie or hot cocoa can also be found at Mildred’s. While you dine, you’ll have an ideal vantage point to observe the winter birds outside at the feeders. (Grandfather’s picnic areas remain open for those warmer days, and you can always get your meal to-go.)

PLAN YOUR VISIT IN ADVANCE

Keep the following information top of mind when it comes to preparing for your winter visit to Grandfather Mountain.

During times of inclement weather, including snowy, icy and windy conditions and extremely low temperatures, the mountain may close entirely or halfway, meaning there will be no access to the Mile High Swinging Bridge until conditions improve. Be sure to check www.grandfather.com for closure updates or call 828-733-4337.

Make sure to wear adequate layers and prepare for sudden changes in the weather. As you drive up the mountain, the temperature often drops up to 5-10 degrees. The mountain is frequently 20 degrees cooler than the foothills below.

Much of the mountain is accessible to those with limited mobility. Read more at www.grandfather.com/visit/accessibility.

To learn more about the behind-the-scenes work to prepare Grandfather Mountain for visitors during the winter season, go to www.grandfather.com/winter-work.

For more information on experiencing Grandfather Mountain in the winter, visit www.grandfather.com/winter-visits.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.