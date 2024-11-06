Virginia Foxx Statement on 2024 General Election Victory

Virginia Foxx released the following statement on her victory in the general election for North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.

“American elections are the bedrock of our Republic and make us the greatest nation God has ever created. The voters of North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District gave me a clear mandate today–they are eager to send a reliable conservative with a proven track-record to fight for them in Congress. I am grateful for each voter who gave me the only endorsement that matters on Election Day: their vote. I promise to continue to earn all my constituents’ support and trust as I work every day on their behalf to protect their liberties, to make government more accountable, and to steward their taxpayer dollars wisely.

“As North Carolina families and businesses continue to recover and rebuild from this fall’s historic Hurricane Helene disaster, I will work harder than ever to see that our communities have the support and resources needed to emerge stronger than before from this disaster. My constituents can count on me to fight for them and hold the federal government accountable as we navigate this recovery process.

“In addition to the many challenges we face in Western North Carolina post-Helene, we also face many challenges as a state and nation. From the high cost of everyday items like gas and groceries to the vital national importance of securing our borders, there is so much work that still needs to be done. I look forward to hitting the ground running once the new Congress is sworn in and will work tirelessly to represent my constituents.

“Today’s victory in North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District would not have been possible without the many hard-working and generous people who supported my campaign. Thank you to the many friends and supporters who were generous with their time and talents. Thanks to your efforts, we reached thousands of new voters across the 5th Congressional District with my conservative message of commonsense solutions for solving our toughest problems.

“Serving the people of North Carolina in Congress will always be one of my life’s greatest honors. That’s why I will continue to focus on listening to and learning from the people of this district to ensure their voices are heard in Washington. My constituents can count on me never to stop fighting for them, to represent their interests and to uphold our Constitution.”

