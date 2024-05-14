Representative Virginia Foxx Introduces the Grant Integrity and Border Security Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, Representative Virginia Foxx (R-NC) issued the following statement after introducing H.R. 8334, the Grant Integrity and Border Security Act, legislation that would require all non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that apply for a federal grant to certify, as part of their application, that they have not, will not, and are not engaging in acts related to the smuggling and transportation of illegal aliens into the United States – and that they are not engaging in a conspiracy to take any of these actions:

“Border security remains one of the most pressing issues of our time – the circumstances in which the nation finds itself warrant immediate, targeted solutions. The Grant Integrity and Border Security Act is one such solution that I am placing squarely upon the table,” said Representative Foxx. “There are already documented incidents in which NGOs have allocated funds to accelerate the entry of illegal aliens into our country, all the while corrupting public trust and thumbing their noses at the rule of law. Necessary countermeasures and pressure, like those found in the Grant Integrity and Border Security Act, will serve as a boon to reinforcing border security in America.”

Background

The Grant Integrity and Border Security Act ensures accountability for taxpayer dollars that go to non-profit and advocacy groups that have little or no oversight. Under this legislation, if a federal grantee were to violate section 274(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, the agency that provides the grant funding shall withhold any funds from the grantee. Further, any agency head may determine violation of this act based on:

Any information provided by the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget to the agency head.

Any employee or former employee of a recipient of a Federal grant who is convicted or admits to having committed a violation of section 274(a) while performing official duties.

