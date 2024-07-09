North Carolina State Lottery Commission Releases June Sports Wagering Revenue Report

The North Carolina State Lottery Commission on Monday released its sports wagering revenue report for June.

The report compiles the sports wagering revenue for the month of June as submitted by the eight licensed interactive sports wagering operators.

Between June 1 and June 30, account holders in North Carolina wagered $398,251,464 on sports events, including paid wagering revenue and promotional wagering revenue.

From those wagers, account holders won $354,742,263.

State law levies an 18 percent tax on the gross wagering revenue generated by sports wagering activity. Gross wagering revenue is a total of amounts received from sports wagers less the amounts paid as winnings before any deductions for expenses, fees, or taxes. In June, the gross wagering revenue was $40,302,263.

The N.C. Department of Revenue is responsible for collecting the tax proceeds from sports wagering revenue.

The June revenue report is available on the Commission’s website at https://ncgaming.gov/about/reports.

