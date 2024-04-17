NC State Lottery Commission Releases March Sports Wagering Activity Report

RALEIGH – The North Carolina State Lottery Commission on Tuesday released its first monthly sports wagering activity report.

The report compiles the sports wagering activity in March as submitted by the eight licensed interactive sports wagering operators.

Between the start of sports wagering in North Carolina at noon on March 11 through March 31, North Carolinians wagered $659,308,541 on sports events, including paid wagering revenue and promo wagering revenue.

From those wagers, North Carolinians won $590,750,303.

State law places an 18 percent tax on the gross wagering revenue generated by sports wagering activity. Gross wagering revenue is a total of amounts received from sports wagers less the amounts paid as winnings before any deductions for expenses, fees, or taxes. In March, the gross wagering revenue was $66,496,213.

The N.C. Department of Revenue is responsible for collecting the tax proceeds from sports wagering revenue.

The March activity report is available on the Commission’s website at https://ncgaming.gov/about/reports.

