Jennie Hanifan Voted for Watauga Supervisor Appointment for Soil and Water Conservation

WATAUGA- A recent Business Session held on May 17th, 2023 at the New Hanover County Government Center in Wilmington, NC solidified votes for Jennie Hanifan to be appointed to Watauga Supervisor for Soil and Water Conservation. On the North Carolina Soil and Water Conservation Commission are members George Teague, Billy Kilpatrick, James Lamb, Chairman John Langdon, Chris Hughes, Brian Parker, and Vice Chairman Derek Potter.

Jennie Hanifan will take her seat on the board May 24th along with Chris Hughes, Bill Moretz, Vice Char Todd Combs under the leadership of Chair Denny Norris.

For more information on the Soil and Water Conservation Commission, visit https://www.ncagr.gov/SWC/commission/index.html.

For more information regarding Watauga County Soil and Water, visit http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/SWCD/home.aspx

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

