Court Suspends Candidate Filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday morning issued an order temporarily suspending candidate filing for all U.S House of Representatives, N.C. Senate, and N.C. House contests.

By order of the court, the county boards of elections may not file candidates for State House and State Senate until further notice: Download the court order (PDF). Likewise, the State Board of Elections may not file candidates for U.S. House until further notice.

Filing will continue for all other contests as scheduled.

This is a temporary stay to permit the parties to submit arguments to the Court of Appeals. The court then will decide whether to continue the suspension or lift it.

The State Board will update this announcement as new information becomes available.

