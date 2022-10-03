You are Invited to Beech Mountain’s FALL Farmers’ Market on October 7!

It’s FALL Ya’ll! The Town of Beech Mountain will be holding its Fall Farmers’ Market on Friday, October 7th, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the paved parking lot across from Fred’s General Mercantile.

In addition to fresh organic produce, there will be vendors with honey-baked goods, cut flowers, hemp products, farm-raised beef, poultry, eggs and a wide assortment of fabulous fall favorites! Select from pumpkins, gourds, corn and apples as well as handmade autumn inspired arts and crafts from local artisans. Sample some free hot apple cider as you enjoy exploring one of the High Country’s fastest growing Farmers’ Markets right here on Beech Mountain.

After the market, take a hike on one of the mountain’s scenic trails or stop by one of our restaurants for dinner. Now is the time to experience Fall on Beech Mountain. Thanks for coming out to support our local farmers and artisans. We really appreciate the community support. For more information, please call 954.931.1810.

Courtesy of the Town of Beech Mountain.

Graphic submitted

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

