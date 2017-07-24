Worley Picks Up Win at Mountain View Speedway, Next Saturday is ‘Love Thy Neighbors’ Night

Published Monday, July 24, 2017 at 9:37 am

Brad Worley of Boone made his first visit to Mountain View Speedway this season a good one. He beat out Michael Eller and Curtis Barker to take the Stock 4 Feature event.

In other action, Tony Miller of Meat Camp continued his dominance in the Sport Compact division. He beat out “Big” Chip McGrady and Amanda Farmer for his win. Sport Compact drivers started the race out running the opposite direction on the track for a few laps until officials turned them around.

In Young Guns action,10 year old “Little E” Logan Eller lead in the early stages of the Feature.But Dixie Barker got by Eller and took the win.In the Stock 8 division, Chris Cook crossed the line first, but failed post race technical inspection. That handed the win to Paul Clark.

The Outlaw 4’s saw Danny Lewis Sr. out to a commanding lead until fuel pressure problems slowed him and that gave the win to his son Daniel.Johnny Oakes came home in second and maintains his points lead.

In the Extreme Sport Compact Feature,Kevin Roberts came back for the win after earlier contact with the outside wall. Amanda Farmer finished second and Chris Norris came back for 3rd even with a right rear flat tire. Jeff Turnmire was back in action this week in Semi Mod 4 action after motor problems had him sidelined for a couple of races. He got out in front and never looked back beating out Billy Goodman.

This coming Saturday night July 29th the Carolina No Bull Sprints will return to the Speedway.These full size Sprints put on and exciting show around the ¼ mile clay oval.This is a SPECIAL EVENT as Spectator admission is $10 and Pit admission is $27.

This Saturday is also “Love Thy Neighbor Night”Any neighbors from Roby Greene Rd., Locust Hill, Seven Oaks, Benjamin Dr.,or Eastridge Acres get in FREE w/proper I.D. Spectator seating is limited but there’s plenty of room to bring your own seating. Racing action resumes this Saturday at 5pm.Pit gates open at 2pm and Spectator gates open at 3pm.The top three from each division are as follows:

OUTLAW 4:

1st-Danny Lewis,Jr. #29

2nd-Johnny Oakes #5

3rd-Danny Lewis,Sr.

STOCK 4:

1st-Brad Worley #32

2nd- Michael Eller#71

3rd-Curtis Barker #84

YOUNG GUNS:

1st-Dixie Barker #84B

2nd-”Little E” Logan Eller #01

STOCK 8:

1st-Paul Clark #8

2nd-Dale White #13

SEMI MOD 4:

1st Jeff Turnmire #19

2nd-Billy Goodman #2

EXTREME SPORT COMPACT:

1st-Kevin Roberts #3

2nd-Amanda Farmer #19h

3rd-Chris Norris #42

SPORT COMPACT:

1st-Tony Miller #88

2nd-”Big” Chip McGrady

3rd-Amanda Farmer #19h

