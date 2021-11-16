Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge Grants $196,900 to 20 Local Non-Profits

The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge (WFBR) continues to make a difference for women and girls in Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties. The success of the 2021 outdoor Power of the Purse luncheon, the increase in membership, our sponsors, and the community helped us make $196,900 worth of difference!

Since the organization’s inception, the Women’s Fund has given away over $1.7 million to local non-profits as part of their annual grants cycle. Each year, many High Country non-profits apply for a grant from the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge for their programs that assist women and girls.

The WFBR believes that all women and girls have the right to equality, safety, opportunity, and self-determination in every aspect of their lives. We recognize our role as a leader in the community by working to achieve these principles through our grantmaking. The WFBR is pleased to award $196,900 to these agencies that will create positive change for women and girls in the High Country:

Ashe Food Pantry

Blowing Rock C.A.R.E.S.

Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Buffalo Cove Outdoor Education Center

Children’s Council of Watauga County

Community Care Clinic

Girls on the Run

Hunger & Health Coalition

High Country Caregivers

Hospitality House

Mountain Alliance

New Opportunity School for Women @ Lees-McRae

Oasis

Partnership of Ashe

Pisgah Legal Services

Reaching Avery Ministry

Shoes for Kids

WAMY

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity

Western Youth Network.

The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge is proud to be associated with and supportive of these wonderful organizations. For information on donating, becoming a member, participating in our events, or volunteering, contact Karen Marinelli at (828) 264-4002 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit www.womensfundoftheblueridge.org, or find the group on Facebook.

