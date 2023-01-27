WinterFeast Returns at The Green Park Inn After a Two-year Hiatus

Photo by Josh Floyd

By Kris Testori

After a two-year hiatus, local chefs once again had the opportunity to show off their culinary talent at WinterFeast. The dinner, with two seatings, took place at The Green Park Inn Thursday evening.

Tickets to WinterFeast sold out fast. “This was our first year back, and we were in a different venue,” said Blowing Rock Chamber’s President and CEO, Charles Hardin. “This is definitely the most popular event of WinterFest, especially with the locals.”

Chefs from the high countries’ best restaurants set up shop at The Green Park Inn and offered small plate selections. Blowing Rock resident Joyce Zellner said, “This is our first WinterFeast, and the wow factor was definitely there. It was nice to have a festive start to the winter season.” Zellner shared she couldn’t decide on her favorite food item. “It’s hard to choose as there was an abundance of amazing food.”

Photo by Josh Floyd

Participating restaurants were Storie Street Grill, Twigs Restaurant and Bar, The Table at Crestwood, Gideon Ridge, The Best Cellar, El Rincon Mexican American Restaurant, Six Pence, Famous Toastery, and The Speckled Trout Restaurant and Bottle Shop.

Following dinner, dessert and coffee were available for guests to enjoy. Desert offerings included a variety of cookies from Blue Deer Cookies; two types of cheesecake, a chocolate torte and cookies from Stick Boy Bread Co; and Bourbon bread pudding with whipped cream & caramel from the Gamekeeper Restaurant and Bar. Bald Guy Brew provided the coffee.

All of the participating restaurants, bakeries, and coffee shops donated the cost of the food and staff for WinterFeast.

For a full schedule of events and to purchase tickets, go to https://blowingrockwinterfest.com/ More information is available by calling the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce at (828) 295-7851.

