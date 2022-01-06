Winter Weather Advisory Begins at 1 p.m., Watauga County Schools Releasing Early at Noon

By Nathan Ham

Just as the last snowfall began to melt, wintry precipitation will return to the High Country on Thursday afternoon and continue overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. today through 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Snowfall totals will range from 2-4 inches for most of the High Country with higher elevations receiving higher snow totals. Wind gusts as much as 35 MPH are possible, which also means wind chills could be as low as five degrees below zero according to the NWS.

In preparation for the incoming snow, Watauga County Schools have decided to dismiss classes early. K-8 schools will dismiss at noon and the high school will dismiss at 1 p.m. Buses will travel the same routes this afternoon that were traveled this morning.

The latest forecast from Ray’s Weather Center shows temperatures dropping into the teens overnight as snow will continue to fall. The highest snow totals will be along the Tennessee state line according to the forecast. Most of the snow will fall tonight before ending with a few snow flurries on Friday morning.

Friday will be the coldest day of the year with high temperatures not getting out of the 20s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be sunny with some clouds but temperatures will remain cold with a high around 35 degrees. Sunday will see some warming with a high around 45, however, there will be a chance of rain during the day that could bring some snow showers Sunday night as temperatures drop below freezing.

