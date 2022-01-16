Winter Storm Warning in Effect until Monday Morning

The National Weather Service reports that the High Country should expect snow before 11 a.m., snow and sleet between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and snow after 3 p.m. Today the high should be near 25 with an east wind between 15 and 20 mph, gusting as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. A total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of 5 to 9 inches is possible. Tonight, snow is likely before 1 a.m., then a chance of snow showers after 1 a.m. Overnight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will become northwest 18 to 23 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70% overnight with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

If you must travel, take a flashlight, water, a charged cell phone, and a small snack. Communicate with your destination when you leave and make sure multiple people know your travel route. Or, it might be a good day to remain at home. For the latest weather for Ashe, Avery, and Watauga counties, visit www.raysweather.com. Be safe out there.

Blowing Rock Road and NC 105

Looking down King St. from the The Horton Hotel’s rooftop

Looking toward ASU from the The Horton Hotel’s rooftop

Clearing the steps at the Post Office

Pictures from around the Boone backroads, Hwy 105 near Ingels, Wendy’s intersection, App State Campus and Downtown Boone this morning at 10:00.









































