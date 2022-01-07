Wind Chill Advisory and Special Weather Statement Issued; Watauga County Schools Operate on Remote Learning Day Friday

Back roads have been plowed but still snowy and icy.

By Harley Nefe

The coldest day of the season has arrived as people across the High Country wake to temperatures in the teens on Friday morning.

While the previous Winter Weather Advisory from Thursday, January 6, has been canceled, the National Weather Service has since issued a Wind Chill Advisory that remains in effect until 1 p.m. on January 7 for Watauga and Ashe counties.

According to the alert, wind chills as low as 15 below zero are expected. Wind Chill Advisories are issued when strong winds combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions, according to the National Weather Service. These very cold wind chills can result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken; therefore, everyone is encouraged to use caution while outside, including wearing appropriate clothing, and to bring pets inside.

Due to the blustery cold conditions, the National Weather Service has also issued a Special Weather Statement until 10 a.m. on January 7 for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties.

The Special Weather Statement is for slick travel concerns in the morning due to the additional frozen precipitation and ice. The alert reads, “With cold temperatures in place this morning, any wet spots left untreated will likely freeze leading to slippery conditions. This is especially true on bridges, ramps, sidewalks, and untreated secondary roadways. Please use caution while traveling this morning. If traveling, use extra time to reach your destination. Slow down and do not assume that a well traveled roadway is free of snow and ice.”

In response to these conditions, Watauga County Schools are operating on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day on Friday. No students are to report to school buildings, and teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.

Pictures from around Boone around 9:30 Friday morning.











Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

