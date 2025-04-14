Western Youth Network Announces Public Phase of $11.5M “Building Brighter Futures” Campaign to Expand Services for High Country Youth

Western Youth Network (WYN) is thrilled to announce the public launch of its $11.5 million “Building Brighter Futures” campaign, a transformational effort to expand facilities and programs to better serve the growing needs of youth in North Carolina’s High Country.

For 40 years, WYN has provided life-changing support through mentorship, after-school programs, safe and healthy communities, mental health support, and life-changing opportunities. As the demand for services reaches record levels, this campaign will create the space and resources necessary to ensure every child has a safe place to learn, grow, and thrive.

A Critical Need for Expanded Youth Services

A recent childcare study conducted by the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce and Watauga Economic Development Commission revealed a critical shortage of after-school care, with 1,672 additional spots needed in Watauga County.

“The recently released Watauga County Childcare Study highlights the urgent need for expanded after-school care,” said David Jackson, President of the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. “WYN’s new facility will provide high-quality opportunities for children while also supporting working families and strengthening our local workforce.”

The Future of WYN: A Space Where Kids Can Thrive

At the heart of the campaign is the construction of an 18,280-square-foot youth center—the first of its kind in the region. The facility will include:

Dedicated after-school wings for elementary and middle school students

for elementary and middle school students A teen center offering safe recreation and skill-building programs

offering safe recreation and skill-building programs Private rooms for counseling and resilience, addressing mental health needs

addressing mental health needs Multipurpose rooms for parent education, family support, and community events

for parent education, family support, and community events A kitchen for nutrition education and life-skills training

and life-skills training Creative spaces for art, music, and technology

Additionally, the campaign will create a continuum of care, serving students from kindergarten all the way through high school graduation.

A Milestone Moment for WYN

WYN has already secured $7.7 million (including a $1 million interest-free loan) toward its goal thanks to the generosity of early donors. With the public phase now underway, the organization is calling on the community to help push the campaign across the finish line.

“This campaign represents a turning point for WYN and the children we serve,” said Jennifer Warren, Executive Director of WYN. “For 40 years, we’ve been committed to creating opportunities for children and youth in the High Country. Now, we have a chance to build something extraordinary—something that will impact generations to come.”

How the Community Can Help

WYN invites the public to join the movement by:

Making a gift – Every donation, big or small, makes a difference.

Spreading the word – Sharing the campaign with friends, family, and colleagues.

Volunteering – Mentors, tutors, and event volunteers are always needed.

To learn more about the campaign or to contribute, visit westernyouthnetwork.org/campaign.

###

About Western Youth Network

For four decades, Western Youth Network (WYN) has been a leader in youth development, providing critical support to children and families in North Carolina’s High Country. Through mentorship, after-school programs, mental health resources, and advocacy, WYN is dedicated to empowering young people and building a stronger, healthier community.

