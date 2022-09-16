Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, Sept. 5-11, 2022

Skip to content
- September 3
- INCIDENT: A breaking and entering felony was reported at the L44 Deep Gap Storage, located at 7350 Old 421 S. in Deep Gap.
- September 6
- ARREST: A female suspect, 21, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 20
- ARREST: A female suspect, 24, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond type: written promise. Court date: October 20
- September 7
- INCIDENT: Breaking and entering to terrorize/injure and an assault on a female were reported at 133 East Cove Ln. in Boone.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 23, was charged with cyberstalking. Bond type: written promise. Court date information is unavailable.
- September 8
- ARREST: A female suspect, 57, was charged with simple assault. Secured bond: $750. Court date: October 20
- September 10
- ARREST: A male suspect, 28, was charged with reckless driving and speeding. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: September 26
- ARREST: A male suspect, 31, was charged with larceny and injury to personal property. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: October 20
- ARREST: A female suspect, 24, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: October 4
- September 5
- INCIDENT: A Town of Boone city ordinance violation was reported at Leola Street Community Gardens, located at 243 Leola St.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: November 22
- September 6
- ARREST: A male suspect, 65, was charged with an open container of alcohol violation, DWI, and a serious injury by vehicle felony. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: October 20
- September 7
- INCIDENT: Credit card/automatic teller machine fraud was reported at 275 Meadow Hill Dr. Money was reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 163 Pride Dr. A floor mat for the trunk of a car, a stack of “thank you” cards and brochures, a gas can, and a blanket were reported stolen.
- INCIDENT: Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories was reported at 567 Deerfield Rd. A License plate was reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 49, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 21
- September 8
- INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Finmore, located at 241 Shadowline Dr. Two bicycles were reported stolen.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 30, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 21
- ARREST: A female suspect, 23, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: September 23
- September 9
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 329 Meadow Hill Dr.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 39, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 20
- ARREST: A male suspect, 41, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: October 21
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 21
- September 10
- INCIDENT: Assault on a female and injury to personal property were reported at 240 Shadowline Dr.
- INCIDENT: Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported at Jimmy John’s, located at 1778 Blowing Rock Rd.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 33, was charged with trespassing and resisting arrest/hinder and delay. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: October 20
- September 11
- INCIDENT: Assault on a female was reported on State Farm Rd.
- INCIDENT: Graffiti vandalism was reported at 1855 Blowing Rock Rd.
- INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 167 W King St.
- ARREST: A male suspect, 25, was charged with assault on a female. No bond. Court date: October 21
- ARREST: A male suspect, 37, was charged with drug/narcotic violations and driving under the influence. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: October 20
- ARREST: A female suspect, 43, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: October 20
Related
You must be logged in to post a comment.