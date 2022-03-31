Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, March 21-27, 2022
March 22
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 826 Lawrence Green Road, Deep Gap, was charged with statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and not paying child support. Secured bond: $250,693. Court date: April 1.
March 23
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 4725 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 12.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 603 Spicewood Drive, Warrensville, was charged with breaking and entering a building. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: April 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1025 Castleford Road, Boone, was charged with breaking and entering a building and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 14.
March 25
ARREST: A male suspect, 42, of 1511 Highway 67 North, Trade, Tennessee, was charged with driving with a revoked license and being a fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $28,000. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 132 Sugar Creek Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with driving while impaired. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.
March 26
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1086 Old Hampton Road, Boone. Appliances were reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 27, of 964 Slimp Branch Road, Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 27.
March 27
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of 246 Hodges and Miller Road, Blowing Rock, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: April 8.
March 21
INCIDENT: Narcotics were recovered at Hospitality House, 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Motor vehicle theft was reported at Bubbles Car Wash, 2890 Highway 105, Boone. A Volkswagen GTI was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: April 8.
March 22
INCIDENT: Wire fraud was reported at Bank of America, 1800 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing, resist/delay/obstruct an officer, larceny, breaking or entering a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and financial card theft. Secured bond: $10,500. Court date: May 20.
March 23
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 139 Bear Trail, Boone.
INCIDENT: Sexual Harassment was reported at 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone.
March 24
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Regal Cinema, 168 New Market Centre, Boone.
March 25
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 733 Forest Hill Drive, Boone. Craftsman tools and three tool boxes were reported tolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 259 Furman Road, Apt. 219, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 14.
March 26
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at Holiday Inn, 1075 Highway 105, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Advance Auto Parts, 1335 US Highway 421 South, Boone.
INCIDENT: Discharging a firearm was reported at 314 Meadowview Drive, Boone.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 151 Deer Valley Drive, Apt. 134, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 51, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $300. Court date: May 20.
March 27
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. An iPhone 8 was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 128 Winter Drive, #42, Boone, was charged with resisting arrest and simple assault. He was held without bond. Court date: May 24.
