Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, January 31- February 6
January 31
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 175 E Stone Drive in Blowing Rock.
INCIDENT: Assault and battery was reported at 647 Crocker Road, Unit B, in Blowing Rock.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 841 Trivette Circle in Vilas, was charged with assault on a female. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 500 Eldridge Ln. in Mountain City, Tennessee, was charged with a warrant for arrest for larceny by employee, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule III controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: February 18.
February 1
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 598 Jones Drive in Boone, was charged with second degree trespassing and injury to real property. Bond information is unknown. Court date: February 18.
February 2
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 103 McNab Ln. in Boone, was charged with a warrant for arrest for assault on a female. No bond. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1737 Bush Drive in Conover, North Carolina, was charged with failure to appear for violating a felony probation. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 1025 Castle Ford Road in Boone, was charged with an order for an arrest. Secured bond: $6,000. Court date: April 18.
February 3
INCIDENT: Warrants for arrest for an assault inflicting serious injury and interfering with emergency communication were reported at the Deep Gap Volunteer Fire Department located at 6583 Old 421 S.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 240 South Slope Road, Unit 4, in Banner Elk.
February 4
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 172 Clay Hodges Road Unit 2 in Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Secured bond: $20,000. Court date: March 31.
February 5
INCIDENT: Misuse of the 911 system and possession of a malt beverage or unfortified wine by a person of age 19 or 20 was reported at 2207 US HWY 421 N in Boone.
February 6
INCIDENT: Accounts of breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering were reported at 207 Picasso Drive in Blowing Rock.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of Greens Motel Room 139 in Boone, was charged with disclosing private adult images and violating a misdemeanor probation. Secured bond: $28,000. Court date: March 4.
January 31
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 208 Faculty Street, Boone.
February 1
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 641 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Bubbles Car Wash, 1157 US Highway 421 S., Boone. A backpack and a Lenovo Chromebook were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Trespassing was reported at 205 W. King Street, Apt. 13, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1113 Highway 126, Nebo, North Carolina, was charged with failure to drive on the right side of the road, driving under the influence, drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 3052 Eastover Ridge Road, Charlotte, was charged with weapon law violations, drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations and driving with no liability insurance. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 130 Birch Street, Apt. 3, Boone, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 29.
February 2
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 920 Rivers Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny of gas was reported at Appalachian Exxon, 1023 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 126 Summer Drive, Boone, was charged with having two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $500. Court date: March 8.
February 3
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was charged with having an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $300. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 402 W. King Street, Apt. F3, Boone, was charged with being drunk and disruptive, misuse of the 911 system and going armed to terrorize the public. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 29.
February 4
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at Highland Hills Motel and Cabins, 2748 Highway 105, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 5141 US Highway 421 N., Vilas, was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: March 31.
February 5
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 243 Old E. King Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 53, of 3146 Bairds Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with driving with a revoked license and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: March 29.
February 6
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1121 Meadowview Drive, Apt. 12, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Walmart, 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Bushnell binoculars and barrel keys were reported stolen.
