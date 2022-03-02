Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, February 21-27
February 21
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 301 Mock Road, Zionville. A trailer was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 744 Grace Street, Jacksonville, North Carolina, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: March 16.
February 22
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at 1086 Old Hampton Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $175. Court date: March 1.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 136 Tater Hill Road, Zionville, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 2.
February 23
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 220 Alan Drive, Boone. A vehicle title for a Subaru Forester was obtained under false pretense.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 255 Gable Farm Road, Boone.
February 24
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 385 Locust Gap Road, Vilas, was charged with two counts of not paying child support. Secured bond: $1,961. Court date is unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 666 Finson Road, Lot 233, Bangor, Maine, was charged with two counts of felony probation violation. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 105 Rodgers Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 137 Valley High Lane, Blowing Rock, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: march 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 105 Rodgers Street, North Wilkesboro, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $22,000. Court date: March 11.
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 172 Cardinal Lane, Boone.
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 575 Queen Street, Boone. A skateboard, air pump, longboard and prescription sunglasses were reported stolen.
February 22
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at Speedway, 1256 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. Lottery tickets, jumper cables and a Stanley socket set were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at The Finmore, 241 Shadowline Drive, Boone. Bicycles were reported stolen.
February 23
INCIDENT: Communicating threats were reported at 240 Highway 105 Ext., Boone.
INCIDENT: Burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported at Local’s Garage, 1246 W. King Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Circle K, 1996 Blowing Rock Road, Boone. A beanie was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 970 Rivers Street, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 205 Chestnut Hill Drive, Boone, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and public consumption of alcohol. Secured bond: $750. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 200 McDowell High Drive, Marion, was charged with three outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: March 23.
February 24
INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Rivers Walk, 144 Poplar Grove Road, Apt. 637, Boone.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Appalachian Tees, 531 W. King Street, Boone. A shirt was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 197 Oak Street, #1, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence and failure to burn headlamps/rear lamps. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 31.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 4038 Church Street, Wade, North Carolina, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: March 31.
February 25
INCIDENT: Burglary/Breaking and entering was reported at 105 Oak Grove Road, At. 19, Boone.
INCIDENT: Lost property was reported at 2711 Highway 105, Boone. An NC license plate was reported lost.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 143 Herring Loop, Apt. 201, Boone, was charged with counterfeiting/forgery and obtaining property by false pretense. Secured bond: $5,000. Court date: March 29.
February 26
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Waypoint Outfitters, 244 Shadowline Drive, Boone. A sleeping pad, a long sleeve shirt and three phone chargers were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 144 Poplar Grove Road, Apt. 527, Boone, was charged with tampering with a vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle and false fire alarms. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: March 29.
February 27
INCIDENT: Counterfeiting/Forgery was reported at Verizon, 1586 U.S. Highway 421 S., Suite A, Boone.
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at Appalachian Manor, 287 Hardin Street, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 201 Brown Street, Boone. A Giant full suspension mountain bike was reported stolen.
ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 170 Lincoln Street, Rochester, New York, wa scharged with counterfeiting/forgery. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A female suspect, 26, of 1517 Dunbar Street, Far Rockway, New York, was charged with counterfeiting/forgery. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: March 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 9811 Glastonbury Court, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence, fleeing to elude arrest, possession of a fictitious ID and liquor law violations. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: April 14.
ARREST: A female suspect, 59, of 6 Flag Road, Little Rock, Arkansas, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 14.
