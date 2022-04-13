Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 4-10, 2022
April 4
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 112 Blue Bonnet Drive, Boone. Credit/debit card was reported stolen.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 310 Hodges Valley Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 615 Fallview Lane, Boone. Car keys were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 1448 Old 421 S., Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 227 Pinnacle Drive, Blowing Rock, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A female suspect, 64, of 1391 Highland Hall Road, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: April 11.
April 5
ARREST: A female suspect, 33, of Boone, was charged with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 307 Hicks Road, Sugar Grove, was charged with operating a vehicle with no insurance and a revoked tag. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 4991 Elk Creek Road, Deep Gap, was charged with driving with a revoked license. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date unavailable.
ARREST: A female suspect, 23, of 405 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,500. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 143 Combs Dixon Road, Boone, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and an order for arrest for not paying child support. Secured bond: $3,725. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 1618 Hopewell Church Road, Todd, was charged with a warrant for arrest for burning buildings. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 205 Berry Road, Banner Elk, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 20.
April 6
INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 136 Virgil Day Road, Boone. Fencing was damaged by a vehicle.
INCIDENT: Hacking/Computer invasion was reported at 948 River Ridge Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: A package taken from a porch was reported at 1493 Poplar Grove Road S, Boone. The package contained an Apple MacBook Pro.
INCIDENT: Scam reported at 4486 Howards Creek Road, Boone.
April 7
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 120 Meat Camp Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 765 Tom Jackson Road, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 243 Noel Drive, Apt. 1, Blowing Rock, was charged with an order for arrest for not paying child support. Secured Bond: $750. Court date: April 20.
April 8
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 256 Holly Hills, Boone, was charged with an order for arrest for failure to appear, no operator’s license, and drug paraphernalia. Secured bond: $15,500. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 52, of 286 Corbett McNeil Road, Boone, was charged with failure to return rental property. Secured bond: $500. Court date: April 29.
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 133 John Wiles Drive, Wilkesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 20.
April 9
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 319 Linville Creek Road, Vilas, was charged with not paying child support. Secured bond: $16,404. Court date: May 23.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 236 Martin Lane, Boone, was charged with a civil order for arrest for not paying child support. Secured bond: $450. Court date: May 23.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 283 Vannoy Lane, Boone, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and possession of stolen property. Secured bond: $10,000. Court date: April 14.
April 10
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 10316 Whitethorn Drive, Charlotte, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A female suspect, 44, of 4660 Meat Camp Road, Todd, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $200. Court date is unavailable.
April 4
ARREST: A male suspect, 38, of 703 Knob Hill Road, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked tag, failure to wear a seat belt, no liability insurance and a concealed handgun violation. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: April 14.
April 6
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Catholic Campus Ministry, 232 Faculty Street, Boone. A propane tank was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 115 Roan Street, Mountain City, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Unsecured bond: $2,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $300. Court date: May 20.
April 8
INCIDENT: Theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 1855 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone. A box of floor tiles was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 62, of 338 Brook Hollow Road, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $438. Court date: April 14.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 151 Kimberly Drive Apt. 13, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: May 20.
April 9
INCIDENT: Obtaining property by false pretense was reported at 200 Watauga Village Drive, Boone. Money was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 2008 Fallondale Road, Waxhaw, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 689 Big Windfall Road, Lansing, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 353 Horn in the West Drive, Boone, was charged with two outstanding warrants, resisting arrest, drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 161 Garden Path, Apt. 5, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence, weapon violations, drug/narcotic violations, liquor violations, and provisional license. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 3312 Coventry Forest Lane, King, was charged with weapon violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 23, of 709 Longbor Rd, Winston-Salem, was charged with drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 24.
