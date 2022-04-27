Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 18-24, 2022

April 18

INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 153 Payne Branch Rd, Apt C, Blowing Rock. Firearms were reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 326 Cloudride Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. He is being held without bond. Court date: May 24.

April 19

INCIDENT: Larceny of fuel was reported at 801 Watauga River Rd, Sugar Grove.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 11 Archer St, Granite Falls, was charged with order for arrest, child support, and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Secured bond: $45,250. Court date unknown.

ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1394 Milton Moretz Rd, Boone, was charged with order for arrest probation violation. Secured bond: $1,286. Court date: May 28.

April 20

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1525 Clarks Creek Rd, Banner Elk. A memorial box was reported stolen from the grave site.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 272 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove. Rings were reported stolen.

INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 195 Red Maple Ln, Boone. Tires, diamond earrings, and a fishing license were reported stolen from an outbuilding.

ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 1379 Joe Shoemaker Rd, Vilas, was charged with all other offenses. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 148 Fieldstream Dr, Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.

April 21

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 268 Ox Cart Rd, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female. He is being held without bond. Court date: May 20.

April 22

INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at Grandfather Campground, 125 Riverside Dr, Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 342 Orchard Rd, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 24.

ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 7548 NC Hwy 194 N, Boone, was charged with order for arrest for child support. Secured bond: $4,706. Court date: May 23.

April 24

INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 626 New River Hills, Boone. A single action revolver was reported stolen.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 11322 Five Cedars Rd, Charlotte, was charged with interfering with the jail’s fire system. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 27.