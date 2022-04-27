Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 18-24, 2022

April 18
INCIDENT: Larceny after breaking and entering was reported at 153 Payne Branch Rd, Apt C, Blowing Rock. Firearms were reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 326 Cloudride Lane, Banner Elk, was charged with assault on a female. He is being held without bond. Court date: May 24.
April 19
INCIDENT: Larceny of fuel was reported at 801 Watauga River Rd, Sugar Grove.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 11 Archer St, Granite Falls, was charged with order for arrest, child support, and possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. Secured bond: $45,250. Court date unknown.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 1394 Milton Moretz Rd, Boone, was charged with order for arrest probation violation. Secured bond: $1,286. Court date: May 28.
April 20
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1525 Clarks Creek Rd, Banner Elk. A memorial box was reported stolen from the grave site.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 272 Trivette Circle, Sugar Grove. Rings were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Felony larceny was reported at 195 Red Maple Ln, Boone. Tires, diamond earrings, and a fishing license were reported stolen from an outbuilding.
ARREST: A male suspect, 56, of 1379 Joe Shoemaker Rd, Vilas, was charged with all other offenses. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 21, of 148 Fieldstream Dr, Boone, was charged with cyberstalking. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.
April 21
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 268 Ox Cart Rd, Deep Gap, was charged with assault on a female. He is being held without bond. Court date: May 20.
April 22
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at Grandfather Campground, 125 Riverside Dr, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 39, of 342 Orchard Rd, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 7548 NC Hwy 194 N, Boone, was charged with order for arrest for child support. Secured bond: $4,706. Court date: May 23.
April 24
INCIDENT: Larceny of a firearm was reported at 626 New River Hills, Boone. A single action revolver was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 11322 Five Cedars Rd, Charlotte, was charged with interfering with the jail’s fire system. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 27.
April 18
INCIDENT: Threats were reported at 220 Postal St, Boone.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1148 Hwy 105, Boone. Campaign signs were reported stolen.
INCIDENT: Shoplifting was reported at Thrift Smith Vintage, 1320 Hwy 105, Boone. A 1997 Negro League jacket was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, Boone, was charged with shoplifting and failure to appear. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 287 Smith St, Vilas, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $750. Court date: May 24.
April 19
INCIDENT: A death investigation was reported at 2748 Hwy 105, Boone.
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 270 Pine St, Boone.
INCIDENT: Pointing of a firewarm was reported at 135 Hayes St, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 334 Junaluska Rd, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 153 Bertie St, Newland, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 20.
April 20
INCIDENT: Bad checks were reported at Hobby Lobby, 1180 Blowing Rock Road, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at Holiday Inn, 1075 Hwy 105, Room 219, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 33 E Camino Real Apt 909, Boca Raton, Florida, was charged with a fugitive warrant and concealing a child contrary to court order. Secured bond: $40,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 35, of 326 Vannoy Ln, Boone, was charged with trespassing. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 61, of 31 1st Ave SE, Hickory, was charged with display of a fictitious tag, driving with a revoked license, drug equipment violations, and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date: May 24.
April 21
INCIDENT: Suspicious activity was reported at 2060 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone.
INCIDENT: Intimidation was reported at Deck Hill Rd, Boone.
INCIDENT: Suspicious activity was reported at 172 Carolina Ave, Boone.
INCIDENT: The location of a missing person was reported at Terrace Ln, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 33, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations, burglary/breaking and entering, and theft from a motor vehicle. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: May 24.
April 22
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at Vineyard Apartments, 150 Green St, Boone.
April 23
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property, burglary/breaking and entering, and simple assault was reported at 380 W King St, Boone.
INCIDENT: Cruelty to animals was reported at 110 Winter Dr, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, Boone, was charged with resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $31,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 1550 Connelly Springs Rd, Apt. 1, Lenoir, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $300. Court date: May 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 198 Park St, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 11322 Five Cedars Rd, Charlotte, was charged with possession of a fraudulent ID, resisting a public officer, consuming alcohol by 19, and drunkenness. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: June 27.
ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 287 Smith St, Vilas, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released with the written promise to appear. Court date: June 27.
ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 628 Friendship Church Rd, Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations, drug/narcotic, violations, and driving under the influence. She was released with the written promise to appear. Court date: June 27.
April 24
INCIDENT: Destruction/Damage/Vandalism of property was reported at 165 Pine St, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 828 Blowing Rock Rd, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 2728 Weaver Hill Dr, Apex, was charged with drug/narcotic violations, larceny of motor vehicle, eluding arrest, hit and run/misdemeanor fail to stop, and an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $66,000. Court date: May 24.