Weekly Crime Reports: Activity and Arrests in Boone and Watauga County, April 11-17, 2022
April 11
INCIDENT: Communicating threats was reported at 1395 Grady Winkler Rd, Boone.
April 12
INCIDENT: A call for service was reported at the Watauga County Sheriff Office, located at 184 Hodges Gap Rd, Boone.
INCIDENT: An unattended death was reported at 217 Branch Crossing, Sugar Grove.
INCIDENT: Usage of company credit card was reported at 418 Deep Gap Drive, Deep Gap.
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 2531 Old Watauga River Rd, Sugar Grove. A kayak was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 28, of 449 Timber Ridge, Boone, was charged with a warrant for arrest and assault on a female. He is being held without bond. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 45, of 135 South Pine Run Rd, Boone, was charged with an order for arrest and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $300. Court date: May 23.
April 13
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 632 Sky Ranch Rd, Blowing Rock. Mail was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 57, of 8173 Old US Hwy 421, Boone, was charged with communicating threats. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A female suspect, 39, of 5106 Forge Creek Rd, Mountain City, TN, was charged with driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 20.
April 14
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 118 Presnell School Rd, Banner Elk. Man reportedly stole identity information.
INCIDENT: A road rage incident was reported at 8791 US Hwy 421 N, Vilas.
INCIDENT: Order for arrest for failure to appear for no liability insurance and failure to maintain lane control and warrant for arrest for possession of methamphetamine was reported at 116 Meat Camp Rd, Boone.
ARREST: A female suspect, 42, of 1409 Pigeon Roost Rd, Banner Elk, was charged with an order for arrest. Secured bond: $7,500. Court date: May 13.
ARREST: A female suspect, 28, of 610 Sawyers Rd, Warrensville, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: April 19.
ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 136 Melrose Way, Boone, was charged with civil order for arrest for not paying child support. Secured bond: $2,000. Court date: April 26.
ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 4636 Meat Camp Rd, Todd, was charged with all other offenses and careless/reckless driving. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: May 24.
April 15
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of 176 Monteagle Dr, Boone, was charged with driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 360 Junaluska Rd, Boone, was charged with failure to appear. Secured bond: $1,000. Court date: July 1.
April 16
INCIDENT: Larceny and criminal damage to personal property was reported at 163 Red Maple Ln, Boone. Fuel oil was reported stolen.
ARREST: A male suspect, 22, of 3519 Hamstead Court, Durham, was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Secured bond: $3,000. Court date information unavailable.
April 11
INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 1218 State Farm Rd, Boone. An Apple iPhone XR was reported stolen.
April 12
ARREST: A male suspect, 43, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, Boone, was charged with larceny. Secured bond: $500. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 54, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, Boone, was charged with two outstanding warrants. Secured bond: $2,500. Court date: May 25.
ARREST: A male suspect, 31, of Boone, was charged with drug equipment violations and trespassing. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 1082 Big Springs Rd, Creston, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Secured bond: $15,000. Court date: May 6.
April 13
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 287 E Crooked Bow Rd, North Wilkesboro, was charged with drug equipment violations and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $4,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 50, of 310 Meadow Hill Dr, Apt 67, Boone, was charged with an outstanding warrant. Bond information unavailable. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 40, of 718 N Jefferson Ave., Apt 1, West Jefferson, was charged with shoplifting and drug/narcotic violations. Secured bond: $700. Court date: May 20.
April 14
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 747 King St, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 1469 W King St, Apt. 307, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 49, of 9538 W NC Hwy 26 8, Boone, was charged with speeding and driving with a revoked license. Secured bond: $1,500. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A female suspect, 24, of 1469 W King St, Apt 307, Boone, was charged with simple assault. She is being held without bond. Court date: May 20.
ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 303 Sugar Top Dr, Sugar Mountain, was charged with driving under the influence. Secured bond: $100,000. Court date: May 20.
April 15
ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 1469 W King St, Apt. 307, Boone, was charged with assault on a female. Bond information unavailable. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 47, of 338 Brook Hollow Rd, Boone, was charged with burglary/breaking and entering. Secured bond: $12,500. Court date: June 28.
April 16
INCIDENT: Arson was reported at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way, Boone.
INCIDENT: Simple assault was reported at 273 Yosef Dr, Apt. H, Boone.
ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 133 Boone Docks St, Boone, was charged with an open container violation, operating vehicle without a license, and driving under the influence. He was released on a written promise to appear. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A female suspect, 35, of 162 Realty Row Apt A, Boone, was charged with a felony serious injury by vehicle. Secured bond: $25,000. Court date: May 24.
ARREST: A male suspect, 44, of 1230 Old Hwy 421 S, Boone, was charged with aid in the burning of a church or religious building. Secured bond: $50,000. Court date: May 24.
April 17
INCIDENT: Molesting of a fire alarm and burglary/breaking and entering was reported at The Standard Boone, 828 Blowing Rock Rd, Apt 1130, Boone.