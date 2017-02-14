Week 4 SMARL Results – Team & Individual

Published Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 11:42 am

Individual and team results for week four of the Sugar Mountain Adult Race League are out.

Team Sugar remains on top of the ski standings with 79 points. Banner Elk Cafe is in second place with 71 points, while Ski Country remains in position for a bronze with 66 points. For the snowboard category, Sugar Ski School is in first place with Edge of the World and Team Southwest in the rearview.

Known as an afterwork beer league for locals, the competition takes place at Sugar Mountain Resort on Monday’s throughout January and February. See results below.

Week 4 SMARL Results – Team and Individual

Comments

comments