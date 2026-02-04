SMARL Was Back Out on the Slopes on Monday after Missing Last Week’s Weather Delayed Race

After missing last week’s race do to the brutal weather conditions, SMARL was back out on the slopes this pass Monday for their 4th race of the season. Out on the slopes it was cold just like it’s suppose to be this time of year said Matt Leonard. “Good course, good snow and we probably had a 75% turnout for this one,” said Leonard. “Good fast course which is the way most of us like it!” It has been announced that the series will be extended a week to make up for the missed January 26th race making the final awards night race fall on February 16th. Team Sugar leads the series by 2 points with Ski Country Sports close behind. On the snowboard side The Lodge is out there all by itself with 65 points.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER February 2 Race

Ski Teams

> Team Sugar 75

> Ski Country Sports 73

> Banner Elk Cafe 54

> Good Ole Boys 54

> World Cup Losers 30

> First Tracks 28

> Alpine Ski 26

Snowboard Teams

> The Lodge 65

> Snow Mads 21

> Alpine Snowboard 21

INDIVIDUAL RACE RESULTS FOR FEB. 2







