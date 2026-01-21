Week 3 for the SMARL Monday Night Ski Races It Was Cold, But the Turnout Was Great!

Three weeks down, three weeks to go for the SMARL 20th anniversary’s racing season. It was cold Monday night and the race course was a little more turnery than usual and pretty challenging, which made for some slower times. Matt Leonard said “It was cold for sure!” Team Sugar still leads the skiing division by two points over Ski Country Sports. The Lodge is dominating the snowboard division. Andrew Jochl had the fastest skiing time this week at 31.56 seconds with Matt Leonard close behind with 31.78. Erich Schmidinger was fastest for the snowboards at 37.83. Next Monday night should be an interesting race with the weekend forecast of a major snowstorm.

Leonard mention that while racers were gathered at the bar following the race, a toast was organized for a friend who was a familiar face with the SMARL crowd. Keith Lane had been around Sugar Mountain Resort operating the resort’s food services for some thirty years. Last year he had stepped back from his full time duties during the winter months and moved to Georgia to be close to his family and grandkids. He was still pitching in with consulting. During SMARL’s 20 year run Keith was always there to help with the Monday night food services. For the final race night award festivities, he always had a big spread of goodies for the racers and guests to enjoy. He really enjoyed the SMARL crowd. Keith died on Friday of a heart attack at age 61.

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER JAN. 19th RACES

Ski Teams

> Team Sugar 56

> Ski Country Sports 54

> Banner Elk Cafe 42

> Good Ole Boys 40

> Alpine Ski 22

> World Cup Losers 24

> First Tracks 19

Snowboard Teams

> The Lodge 48

> Snow Mads 18

> Alpine Snowboard 14

INDIVIDUAL RACE RESULTS FOR JAN. 19th