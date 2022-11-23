WeCAN Celebrates 20th Anniversary with ‘Warm Hearts, Warm Homes’ Giving Tuesday Challenge

Hospitality House program provides utility assistance and heating fuel for area households

BOONE, N.C. – Since 2002, WeCAN (Western Crisis Assistance Network) has been providing aid to community members facing eviction, utility cutoff, and heating fuel. This homeless prevention program, operated by Hospitality House of Northwest N.C., is designed to assist low-income households in a housing crisis in a respectful and compassionate manner through the coordination of resources from the community. By helping households remain safe and securely housed within their own community, funding provided to WeCAN helps maintain a stable environment and keeps individuals and families from falling into homelessness.

“It’s no secret that oil and energy prices in our area continue to rise, making it increasingly difficult for people to heat their homes” states program coordinator Graham Doege. “Each year we offer 100 gallons of heating fuel per household at an average of $361 per 100 gallons. However, the dramatic increase in the price of heating fuel, costs are nearly double at $610 per 100 gallons.”

To help offset these challenges, The Kenndy-Herterich Foundation has pledged to match all Giving Tuesday donations up to $30,000. Meeting the match goal will allow WeCAN to provide heating fuel to 98 households during the frigid winter months.

Last year, WeCAN provided over $115,000 in assistance and 6,100 gallons of heating fuel, assisting a total of 1,649 community members.

Adds Hospitality House chief development director Todd Carter, “Hopefully, launching our ‘Warm Hearts, Warm Homes’ campaign on Giving Tuesday this year will provide the boost we need to meet one-hundred percent of demand throughout the winter.”

Anyone looking to donate to the campaign can visit HospHouse.org/givingtuesday or mail a check, made out to Hospitality House w/ Giving Tuesday in the memo line, to PO Box 309 Boone NC 28607.

Giving Tuesday, created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good, takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and takes place this year on November 29.

To learn more about Hospitality House, visit them online at HospHouse.org, follow them on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat or Venmo at @HospHouse; or on Twitter @HospHouseNWNC.

Courtesy of the Hospitality House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

