WCC Board of Trustees Bid a Fond Farewell to Dr. Jeff Cox 

Dr. Jeff Cox and his son Zach Cox

WILKESBORO, N.C. – The Wilkes Community College (WCC) Board of Trustees met on Wednesday, May 10, at the John A. Walker Center and bid a fond farewell to Dr. Jeff Cox, who will be transitioning to his new position as President of the NC Community College System Office on June 1, 2023. Dr. Cox has served as president for nine years.

Morgan Francis, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration will serve as interim president until a new president has been chosen. The board approved giving the Personnel Committee authority to select a search firm for the WCC Presidential search and conduct initial screening/interviewing of applicants.

Jay Vannoy and Dr. Jeff Cox

During Dr. Cox’s tenure, Wilkes Community College embarked on a bold five-year strategic plan that has since become a model for other institutions across the nation; more than doubled the college’s completion rate from 25 to 55 percent; raised a record $20 million in funds for strategic initiatives and launched a fully endowed Wilkes Community College Education Promise to guarantee the opportunity for a tuition-free college education for every graduating senior in the service area.

In appreciation for his dedication and leadership over the last nine years Jay Vannoy, Board of Trustee chair, presented Dr. Cox with an honorary Associate in Arts degree from Wilkes Community College during the graduation ceremony.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

