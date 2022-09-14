Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit to be held Saturday, September 17th at Crossnore First Baptist Church Community Center with Proceeds to help Two Cancer Patients

By Tim Gardner

The 11th annual Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit will be held this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 1:00 until 6:00 p.m. at the Crossnore First Baptist Church Community, located at 220 East Crossnore Drive (just a half mile off U.S. Highway 221) in the Crossnore Township of Avery County.

And as in each of the previous such benefits, it will support Avery County community members in need. There is no set cost to attend, but donations will be accepted at the door.

Money from this year’s benefit will be given to two cancer patients—Deborah Woodruff and Eddie Hughes—to be used to pay on their huge medical bills.

The benefit honors Avery County native Wayne Benfield’s life, legacy and his passion for helping people in need.

“My husband loved to help people–regardless how they needed help,” Teresa, Wayne’s widow and Avery County Clerk of Superior Court, said. “And I wanted to carry on his tradition. According to the Bible, we should give unto others, especially those in dire need. That’s what the benefit concerts are all about.

“So, please come out and join us for good music, food and fellowship, and most important to help support these patients in need!”

This year’s benefit will feature live music from local singers and musicians. Featured singers and musicians this year and their time performing will be:

2nd Chance 1:00 p.m.

The Chosen 2:00 p.m.

Sons of The Savior 3:00 p.m.

Boone and Church Group 4:00 p.m.

Toe River Drifters 5:00 p.m.

Food can be purchased at the concert will include hamburgers and hotdogs with all the fixings, baked beans, potato salad, potato chips, cole slaw, desserts and various drinks, including soft drinks, tea and coffee.

All items at the event are donated. Silent auction items will vary.

Teresa Benfield added that she was married to Wayne for 32 years. He loved to sing gospel music and play his rhythm guitar to each song he sang. Those who knew him best will attest that Wayne had his priorities in order as he loved his family, home, church and foremost, God.

“Wayne was a very good man. He helped more people than I could ever list, and people loved him,” Teresa Benfield noted. “I’m blessed to be his wife and I’ll keep his legacy going strong through the benefit every year as long as I possibly can.”

For further details about the Wayne Benfield Memorial Benefit or to make donations this most worthy cause, call Teresa Benfield at (828) 442-2960.

