Watch ufc fight night figueiredo vs. benavidez 2 Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – ufc fight night HD

Published Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:15 pm

Find HD coverage of UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 live streaming through Reddit guide. The UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 between Smith and Teixeira will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The live-action of the match will be streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN, ESPN+, and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass.

The UFC and ESPN have struck a deal and ESPN will be the official broadcast partner of the even. The match will be held on the 9th of May with the early preliminary rounds to be held at 6:30 PM ET. The price of the PPV event will be about $64.99 for new and existing users.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 UFC Free Live Stream Reddit Online

It isn’t all that easy to live stream the UFC match between UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2, but we’ve got you covered, if you’re not able to be near a TV set to watch the action live.

We’ve listed some great options to watch the UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 online. Fans that will be attending the game already have their tickets, and they’ll be able to watch the action from a firsthand point-of-view.

It will be interesting to see which coach can out-fox the other, as football is a game of chess. Players are in charge of executing on the field, but scheme is just as important, so coaches must do their job as well.

Not everyone will be watching it live, though, so it’s important to know how to watch the UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 UFC fight live stream on the internet. Here’s how to do so.

Live Stream UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 Free Online

Hulu Live Package

Another platform on our list to watch the UFC game between UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 is Hulu. It is best known for the video-on-demand service it offers. For some time now, they are also offering a live TV plan that costs $44.99 per month. You can customize it by adding any of the two-channel packs or the premium channels. The bundle of channels that Hulu offers also includes NBCSN and NBC, so you can also watch all the Stanley Cup games.

Users of Hulu can also record content up to 50 hours of video to the cloud, and up to 200 hours of space can be upgraded at any point in time. The price is roughly $14.99 per month. Live TV subscribers also have the privilege to watch the content on two devices simultaneously. The “Unlimited Screens” feature which costs $14.99 per month gives users unlimited multiscreen streaming when on the home network, and a limit of three devices when out and about. Read our Hulu review for more information on what the platform has to offer.

fuboTV

Next up, we have fuboTV, which is one of the best platforms to watch the UFC fight between UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2. It is for those who really love sports, given the high number of dedicated channels. The platform only has one bundle nowadays called fubo ($54.99/mo), but you can go for it without worrying too much, since there are dozens of channels you can get in there. There are also plenty of channel packs and premium networks you can add if you really want to have more to watch. That won’t be necessary for the Stanley Cup Finals, however, since the fubo bundle already features both NBC and NBCSN, so you’re covered.

Moreover, fuboTV subscribers are able to record any content they want, because 30 hours of cloud DVR space are included with the plan. If you want to increase the limit up to 500 hours of cloud space, you will have to pay $9.99 per month. Also, users are allowed to watch content on two devices at once, but a third can be added by paying $5.99 per month. Read our fuboTV review for more details on what the platform has to offer.

DirecTV Now

We also have DirecTV Now on the list, where you can watch the UFC game between UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2. The platform comes with plenty of channels we are sure you will love, and is split into seven bundles. Two of these bundles were introduced in Spring 2020, namely “plus” ($50/mo) and “max” ($70/mo), while the other five are “entertainment” ($93/mo), “choice” ($110/mo), “xtra” ($124/mo), “ultimate” ($135/mo), and “Optimo Mas” ($86/mo) have been around for a while, but they have a new name, and a new price tag that’s roughly double than it used to be.

If you want to customize your plan, you can still do that by adding two Spanish channel packs and three international packs, as well as premium networks. You’ll find that NBC and NBCSN are present in all seven bundles, so you can pick the one you like best for the channels it features or the price. On DirecTV Now, the cloud DVR features only 20 hours of video that can be stored, and there is no way to upgrade the feature. Subscribers also get to stream content to two devices at once, although a third can be added for $5 per month. Also, read the DirecTV Now review, it will give you all the details you need.

Sling TV

Next up to watch the UFC game between UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 is Sling TV. It is a great platform that offers loads of customization options to those who seek this in service. There are three bundles you can choose from – Orange ($15/mo), Blue ($15/mo), and Orange + Blue ($25/mo), while more channel packs grouped by interest are available to purchase. Plus, there are also several premium networks you can enjoy. In the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles, you’ll find both NBCSN and NBC, so you’re good to go no matter whichever one of them you pick.

In case you want to save any of the content to watch later, Sling TV doesn’t offer any “free” cloud DVR space. Instead, you have to pay $5 per month for enough space for 50 hours of recordings. When you want to watch any content with your whole family, Sling TV has some of the best multiscreen streaming capabilities. Blue subscribers, for example, can stream any content up to three devices at the same time. While Orange + Blue subscribers can stream to four devices simultaneously. Read our Sling TV review for more info.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2 Live Stream Reddit

More and more sports fans are taking to Reddit to find out how to watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez 2. There are so many different ways to do so, with streaming options all over the place, and users helping circulate them. Links are passed along by users, so you can see which have the best video quality to watch all the UFC events.

You can find them by searching for UFC season subreddits, and find relative links in there. Reddit offers free links, but be careful of the unofficial ones, which could cause threats.

UFC Fight Night Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live Online: Complete fight card

UFC Fight Night 173 Fight Card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Jack Hermansson vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev

Ariane Lipski vs. Luana Carolina

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Askar Askarov

Preliminary Card (5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT)

Khadis Ibragimov vs. Roman Dolidze

Grant Dawson vs. Nad Narimani

Joseph Duffy vs. Joel Álvarez

Brett Johns vs. Montel Jackson

Malcolm Gordon vs. Amir Albazi

Davi Ramos vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Sergey Spivak vs. Carlos Felipe

Final Words :

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 will take place on July 18, 2020 (July 19 for Indian viewers) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Flyweight Deiveson Figueiredo will go up against Joseph Benavidez in the main event, while middleweight Jack Hermansson will face Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event. UFC Fight Night will also feature Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Fiziev, Ariane Lipski vs Luana Carolina, Alexandre Pantoja vs Askar Askarov, and others. UFC Fight Night will hit the screens live on July 19 in India. Here are the UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live Online.