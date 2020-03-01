Watch UFC Fight Night 169: Benavidez vs Figueiredo Live Stream Reddit Online Official Channels MMA 2020 Event

Being around for almost 30 years, UFC Fight Night 169 has become a fighting empire in its own rights. These days, UFC 169 Benavidez vs Figueiredo competitions feature Online some of the highest-ranking fighters from around the world.Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo step into the Octagon together for another dose of UFC Fight Night action this weekend.

What time does UFC Fight Night 169 start?

TV coverage of the UFC Fight Night 169 card – including Benavidez v Figueiredo – will start at 11:00pm GMT on Saturday 29th February 2020 and run into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Where is UFC Fight Night 169 held?

The event will be held at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, USA.

Can You Watch UFC Live Stream Free Online?

If you already subscribe to one of these US channels or streaming services, and you happen to be abroad, you can still watch the matches as usual. All you need to do is find a great VPN, choose a server located within the US and you’re set to go. Here are the subscription options that you can use to watch the fight.

1. UFC Fight Pass

A UFC pass will cost you $8 per month via the annual plan. You can watch all of the fights as well as any background pieces and all interviews from the MMA sporting legends.

Those that do not wish to commit to a whole year will have to pay an extra dollar per month for the six-month plan, or an extra two dollars if you want to watch month by month. There is a seven-day trial available as well as the option to watch on a per match basis. Purchasing a pay-per-view pass costs $8 per match.

2. ESPN+

Popular amongst sporting fans is ESPN+, which costs $5 or just $50 per year. There is support for a wide range of platforms including that of iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, PS4, Xbox One, and many more.

The great thing about ESPN+ is that there is a large library of content available in HD quality and five streams that you can view simultaneously. Other sports that you can enjoy include MB, NHL, MLS, college sports, PGA tour golf, grand slam tennis, cricket, rugby, Canadian and English football leagues, UEFA Nations League, United Soccer League, and more.

3. Hulu

Hulu is another popular choice for sports fans and also comes with a seven-day free trial. It is compatible with platforms like iOS, Android, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xbox, Roku, Chromecast, some Samsung TV models as well as browsers. Hulu costs $44.99 per month, and there are 50 hours of Cloud DVR, which is expandable to 200 hours for $15 per month.

There are also local channels that you can watch, but that all depends on your location. Hulu allows for two simultaneous connections with your subscription, however, if you pay $15 extra per month, you can have unlimited connections. Other channels that you can add for an additional fee include Showtime, HBO, Cinemax, and Starz.

4. YouTube TV

There are plenty of channels on offer with YouTube TV, including ESPN, as well as having unlimited DVR space, allowing you to record a match if you can’t watch it in real-time. The recordings are kept for nine months, so you can re-watch matches when needed.

In terms of streaming quality, you will need to have a connection of 3Mbps for SD videos, HD quality will require 7Mbps while watching multiple HD videos will use 13Mbps. You are allowed to stream content on three devices simultaneously for $49.99 or $54.99 per month via Apple. This option is compatible with Android TVs, Samsung smart TVs, LG smart TVs, Vizio, Apple TV, Roku Players and TVs, and Chromecast.

5. PlayStation Vue

There are a number of plans that you can choose from with PlayStation Vue, all of which have some ESP channels. These include:

$49.99 per month for Access

$54.99 per month for Core

$64.99 per month for Elite

$84.99 per month for Ultra

PlayStation Vue is compatible with all major platforms as well as PS3 and PS4. You can stream on five devices simultaneously and there is also the option of recording 500 programs for free.

6. Sling TV

Sling TV is a popular choice of subscription as it is very simple to use and it’s also customizable. You can choose from three plans including the Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue plans. The Orange and Blue plans cost $25 per month while the last option will set you back $40 per month, but there is also the option of adding other channels for an additional cost. There is a seven-day free trial available.

You can watch Sling TV from the following devices: Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Samsung Smart TVs, Android, Xbox, and more. You can also choose to purchase 50 hours of Cloud DVTR for $5 per month. This option is available with Apple TV, Chromecast, LG, iOS, Roku, Samsung, Amazon, Android, Windows 10, Xbox One. AirTV Player, but isn’t available for all channels.

7. DirectTV Now

The great thing about Direct TV Now is that there are plenty of packages that you can choose from to suit your needs with different price points coming with each option.

You also have 20 hours of DVCR time, however, there is a 30-day cut-off point without the option of expanding this offer. UFC fans can tune into ESPN from the Plus and Max bundles as well as the Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate bundles.

Simultaneous connections are made available for two devices, but you can pay $5 per month extra for a third. There is compatibility with Chromecast, Apple Tv, Fire TV, Roku, iOS, some Samsung smart TVs, iOS, Android, and browsers, but there is no option for Xbox and PlayStation devices.

Main Card & Prelims

Main Card

Joseph Benavidez vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

Felicia Spencer vs. Zarah Fairn

Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Megan Anderson vs. Norma Dumont

Darrick Minner vs. Grant Dawson

Prelims

Luis Pena vs. Alex Munoz

Gabriel Silva vs. Kyler Phillips

Brendan Allen vs. Tom Breese

Marcin Tybura vs. Serghei Spivac

Jordan Griffin vs. TJ Brown

Aalon Cruz vs. Spike Carlyle

Sean Brady vs. Ismail Naurdiev

Conclusion

