Watch UFC 254 Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – UFC 254 : Khabib vs. Gaethje HD

Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:03 pm

UFC 254 Live Stream Reddit: One of the biggest UFC events of the year starts in hours. Check out the full Reddit guide plus official channel list to the big fight below. MMA fight action is back with the main event taking place between Khabib Nurmagomdev vs Justin Gaethje. Both of them will fight for the lightweight title. The UFC 254 will take place on October 24 2020 at the fight island in Yas Marina. This is one of the most awaited fights for UFC fans across the globe.

Event (24th October 2020) UFC 254 Main Event Khabib vs Gaethje Start Time 8 PM ET Venue Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Live Stream ESPN+

Earlier the fight between the two champs was supposed to be held at the UFC 253 but was shifted to the UFC 254 due to the untimely death of Khabib’s father.

UFC 254 Streaming Channels

United States: ESPN, ESPN+

United Kingdom: BT Sports, UFC Fight Pass

Sweden: Viaplay, UFC Fight Pass

Spain: Dazn, UFC Fight Pass

South America: Fox Sports, UFC Fight Pass

Russia: Wink, More.TV

Poland: Polstat Sport, ESPN (Prelims)

Norway: Viaplay, UFC Fight Pass

Nordic Countries: Viaplay, UFC Fight Pass

New Zealand: SKY Arena

MENA: UFC Arabia

Arab Countries: UFC Arabia

Italy: Dazn

Rep of Ireland: BT Sport

Germany: Dazn

Finland: Viaplay, UFC Fight Pass

Denmark: Viaplay, UFC Fight Pass

Canada: BELL, Rogers, Shaw, Telus, Eastlink

Brazil: Combate

Australia: Main Event, Fetch TV

African Nations: Supersport

South Africa: Supersport

Philippines: TV5, AksyonTV Sports 5

India: Sony Six

China: Guangdong TV Sports, CCTV

Worldwide: UFC Fight Pass

UFC 254 – October 24, 2020 – Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi

The early prelims begin at 3.15 pm BST.

The prelims get underway at 5 pm BST.

Then the main card starts at 7 pm BST, with the huge main event of Khabib vs Gaethje expected around 10 pm.

Fight Card for UFC 254

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris

Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy

UFC 254 takes place on Saturday, October 24.

The event will start at an earlier time to capitalise on the European fanbase for Russian ace Khabib, with the early prelims kicking off 3.15pm BST. This is 10.15am Eastern Time in the US and 6.15pm in Abu Dhabi.

UFC president Dana White said: “It will be time-friendly for the European audience. “It will happen in the afternoon in the US.”

Preliminary card

Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa

Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Da Un Jung vs. Sam Alvey

Early preliminary card

Nathaniel Woodvs vs Casey Kenney

Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick

Joel Álvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev

If you are eagerly awaiting to see the Khabib Vs Gaethje you should check the site regularly for any updates about the event. Khabib has been a fighter who has not been beaten by anybody in his ten-year career. There have been close ones but that’s about it, and its Khabib who has come out victorious. He is in perfect 28-0 and arrives into the event to defend his title against the interim lightweight champion at the UFC 254. He has come a long way since his debut in 2012, he was not known in the US. And after he defeated the Corner McGregor there is hardly any MMA fan who doesn’t know him.

On the other hand, the 31-year-old Justin Gaethje has his wrestling roots from the NCAA Division I. But there are no takedowns to his name till now. And we will have to see if he will do anything different in this event. But Gaethje seems to be completely impervious to any pain or concussions. His game plan is different, he takes blows to his head till the opponent gets tired. Watching those fights is insane and the punishing he took in his previous fights is hard to believe.

How To Watch UFC 254 Online Live Streaming Reddit?

In this guide, we will provide with the guide on the channels to watch the UFC 254 online. The fight between Khabib Nurmagomdev Vs Justin Gaethje can be watched on live for free from any device from anywhere. There are the TV channel and PPV Networks and the live telecast of the UFC 254 is available on the following channels.

Check subreddits relating to UFC 254.

UFC 254 Live Stream Reddit for Khabib Nurmagomdev and Justin Gaethje Fight

Reddit MMA Streams is a popular subreddit to watch all UFC events online for free but UFC 254 is a PPV event and the subreddits for Khabib vs Gaethje event. We will update all subreddits to watch the event from any country here. Just signup for a Reddit account and search for “UFC 254 subreddits” and get all official and free links to the big fight on 24th October 2020.

How to watch UFC 254 in the USA?

ESPN+:- Fans of the UFC in the USA can watch the event on ESPN+ It has the telecast rights of the event. The channel can be purchased for a monthly price and it also has a free trial period. The subscription can be purchased through the ESPN App and the website, and the users can get the accessibility to content only after they purchase the subscription.

How to watch UFC 254 in Africa?

Supersport is the channel to watch UFC 254 in Africa and is transmitted through the DStv platform. Other sports that you can watch on Supersport are Motorsport, tennis, cricket, rugby, and much more. African fans can also watch the UFC 254 by purchasing UFC PPV on the UFC fight pass.

How to watch UFC 254 in Australia?

The main event is the channel to watch UFC 254 in Australia. It is a three-step procedure to set up the channel. Step1 is you will have to choose the event to watch and then choose a provider last step involved in choosing the method of order. Other avenues to watch the event are the Fetch TV, UFC PPV on the UFC fight pass.

How to watch UFC 254 in Brazil?

UFC fans in Brazil can watch the UFC 254 event on the Combate channel. You can watch all the fights on the channel and also the event highlights on the following day.

How to watch UFC 254 in Canada?

Bell is the channel to watch the UFC 254 in Canada. The event is available live on PPV for a price of $64.99. and you will have to log in to MY bell to order the subscription. If you want to watch other sports on the channel then you have to buy a premium sports package. Other channels are Rogers, Shaw, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and also in the UFC PPV.

How to watch UFC 254 in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland?

Fans in Denmark and Finland can watch the UFC 254 on Viaplay. The channel can also be used to watch movies, series, kids’ favorites, and sports. Stream or watch offline. Exit whenever you want.

How to watch UFC 254 in Germany, Italy, and Spain?

Dazn is the channel to watch UFC 254. The channel will telecast other sports such as football, hockey, and many more. The cost of the channel is about $20, the annual subscription will cost about $150. Dazn app can be downloaded on mobile phones. Fans can also watch UFC 254 by purchasing UFC PPV on the UFC fight pass.

How to watch UFC 254 in UAE?

Fans in the UAE can watch the UFC on UFC Arabia. The channel brings all the latest actions of UFC and MMA live on-demand. It is available in the local language. The package costs $4.99 for a month and $49.99 for a year.

How to watch UFC 254 in the Netherlands?

Kijk is the channel to watch UFC 254 in the Netherlands. The channel is exclusively available to telecast the UFC event. The channel can be purchased for a monthly subscription as well as yearly. The channel can be downloaded from Google play and app store.

How to watch UFC 254 in Poland?

UFC 254 is available in Poland on Polsat sport. It is a satellite channel and several sports can be seen on the channel including Football, motorsports, Tennis, and others. Polish UFC Fans can also watch UFC 254 by purchasing UFC PPV on the UFC fight pass.

How to watch UFC 254 in New Zealand?

Sky Arena is the channel to watch UFC 254 in New Zealand. It is a home of events that can be watched live on PPV. You can watch sports like boxing, WWE, and other events like music concerts. UFC Fans in New Zealand can also watch UFC 254 by purchasing UFC PPV on the UFC fight pass.

How to watch UFC 254 in Russia?

Russian fans can watch the UFC 254 on the Wink channel. It also brings all the top stories and breaking news from around the world. Other options to watch the UFC 254 event is the More.TV and the UFC fight pass.

How to watch UFC 254 in South America?

South American fans can watch the UFC 254 on Fox Sport. The channel will also broadcast the Major soccer leagues, Premier Boxing Champions, and the UGSA Championships. There is also the Fox Sports app to watch the event.

How to watch UFC 254 in the United Kingdom?

The telecast rights of all the UFC events have been acquired by BT sports to be telecast in the United Kingdom. And it is the best thing for the fans, the monthly pass of 25 pounds can be purchased.

How to watch UFC 254 in France?

French fans have the option of watching the UFC 254 on the UFC fight pass which can be ordered. On the website, the region has to be selected and the availability has to be checked.

How to watch UFC 254 Free with a VPN?

There are some regions where UFC 254 is not accessible. This is because of the Geo-restrictions of the channel. So, the channels can be watched by spoofing the IP address which negates the restrictions.

The VPN will duplicate the IP address as if you are watching from somewhere else.

Some of the best VPNs are the

ExpressVPN

Nord VPN

IPVanish VPN

ExpressVPN

For those who have IP restriction and geo-blocking issues. Watching UFC 254 can be a breeze using the Express VPN. You can try it for 30 days risk-free. It can be used on multiple devices and has IP of 94+ countries that too high-speed servers. The base price is 12.95 USD per month, you can buy it using bitcoin also. Do check their website for offers.

Nord VPN

NORD also comes with a 30 days trial period. It is hyper-secure and has a no-log policy. So geo-restriction and IP blocking is a thing of the past. It works on all modern devices and is very easy to set-up and use. For a base price of 11.95 USD, it surely is a VPN service to consider.

IPVanish VPN

IP Vanish VPN is a rave with Kodi users. However, it can be used for any other purpose also. Great speed and security are what you can expect from this service. Runs on every device that you can use for live streaming UFC 254. With a base monthly price of 5 USD its surely is a steal.

How to watch UFC 254 on social media live streaming?

UFC fans can watch all the fights on social media such as Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, and Facebook. Some users with accounts hold live telecasts of the event in respective communities. However, you will have to compromise on the quality but at least you will get to watch the event. You will have to use the name of the event or the hashtags in order to watch the fight event.

There are also free websites that telecast the UFC event which you can check. But these are not the legal ones so you have to watch for any stoppage of the streams due to copyright issues. If you really want to catch the live-action of the UFC 254 on your device and for free then you should keep the list of the sites in handy.

Conclusion:

Right now it is not clear who will be victorious, as it is a great chance for Justin Gaethje to be crowned as the UFC Lightweight champion. With the victory over Tony Furguson, he has one more hurdle to cross in the form of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Again Khabib is a tough nut to crack as he is regarded as the greatest lightweight fighter of all time. We are keeping our fingers crossed that every minute of the event is very exciting.